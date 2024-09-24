  1. Residential Customers
City star out for a long time Rodri warned of overuse - a week later he tears his cruciate ligament

dpa

24.9.2024 - 09:24

Man City star Rodri tore his cruciate ligament in the top match against Arsenal.
IMAGO/Action Plus

Rodri recently warned of the high strain on professional footballers. Now Manchester City's Spanish international has suffered a serious injury and will probably be out for a long time.

24.09.2024, 09:24

According to media reports, English champions Manchester City will be without midfielder Rodri for the long term. The Spanish international was substituted after around 20 minutes in the top match against FC Arsenal (2:2) on Sunday and limped off the pitch. The 28-year-old had only just made his comeback after an injury lay-off.

Serious knee injury

According to ESPN, Rodri tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee and will be out for the rest of the season. "The Athletic reported on Monday that Rodri had suffered a serious knee injury during the draw. The examinations are still ongoing. It is therefore not certain how long he will be out for. However, the Spanish international will miss Man City for a longer period of time, according to the report.

Rodri warned against overloading

Rodri, of all people, had recently complained about the heavy workload for professional footballers due to the busy schedule. "In my humble opinion, it's too much. I think we have to look after ourselves," he warned. "Somebody has to take care of us because we are the main actors in this sport or business or whatever you want to call it."

"Absurd, this is madness"Reif sounds the alarm, Petric fears strike due to overcrowded fixture list

dpa

