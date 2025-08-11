According to information from blue Sport, Ricardo Rodriguez (33) turned FC Sion down on Monday. The Valais club had offered the 129-time international a three-year contract. Rodriguez, who is still under contract with Betis in LaLiga until the summer of 2026, has decided to stay in Sevilla.

Brother Roberto Rodriguez says: "The talks and negotiations with FC Sion were very pleasant. The job would also have appealed to Rici. In the end, however, he decided to stay in Sevilla because he and his family really like it at Betis and in Sevilla."

Despite negotiations with Rodriguez's home club FC Zurich and two other clubs from France and Germany, no deal was reached. Betis coach Manuel Pellegrini should be pleased, as he apparently thinks highly of the Swiss. Despite rumors of a transfer, he allowed Rodriguez to play in the first two league games. Should the Spaniards not extend his contract after all, Rodriguez would be free to leave next summer.