After a dramatic match including extra time, Betis Sevilla advance to the Conference League final against Chelsea. National team defender Ricardo Rodriguez is extremely proud in an interview with blue Sport afterwards.

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Betis Sevilla hold their nerve against Fiorentina and reach a European Cup final for the first time. The Andalusians will face Chelsea in the Conference League final on May 28.

Ricardo Rodriguez emphasizes team spirit as a key factor.

Antony impressed with a great free-kick goal. The former United flop has performed strongly since his arrival in Seville. Show more

Despite a brace from Robin Gosens, Fiorentina missed out on a place in the Conference League final. The German international scored for the home side in the 34th and 42nd minute from corner kicks against Betis Sevilla, leveling the score in regulation time after a 2-1 defeat in the first leg. However, the Spaniards finally secured a 2-2 draw in extra time with a goal from Abdessamad Ezzalzouli (97') to book their place in the final against Chelsea in Wroclaw, Poland, on May 28.

While the club from Tuscany missed out on a third final in a row - in the previous two years, Fiorentina had lost the final of the smallest European Cup competition to Olympiakos Piraeus (2024) and West Ham United (2023) - Betis Sevilla reached a European Cup final for the first time in the club's history.

The Betis players are overjoyed after the win. "We're a family, everyone for everyone, no matter who's playing, we fight to the end," said Ricardo Rodriguez proudly in an interview with blue Sport. "We deserve it. It has to go on like this, now we're playing a final - hopefully we can win it," said the 32-year-old, who did his usual solid work at left-back.

Antony shines again

Antony had initially put Betis ahead after half an hour with a wonderful free kick from 18 meters. It was no coincidence that the Brazilian international scored. The 25-year-old winger has scored 12 direct goals (8 goals, 4 assists) in 21 competitive games for Betis in 2025 - only Isco (18) has bettered that in 2025 for the Andalusians.

The resurrection of the former ManUtd flop - the Red Devils paid €95 million for the former Ajax player in the summer of 2022, but the sensitive Brazilian is not getting up to speed at all on the island and is a laughing stock - is a result of the great atmosphere that prevails in Sevilla for Rodriguez.

"Antony is a great guy. He didn't have it easy in England. When he came to us, he immediately felt at home. We welcomed him well," said Rodriguez in a recent exclusive interview with blue Sport. "Antony is happy here. And when you're happy, things automatically work better on the pitch. Antony is a good footballer. He just needed love, and we gave him that love," said the 127-time international, explaining the secret behind the success of the winter transfer.

The man with the shirt number 7 is currently only on loan at Sevilla, with Manchester still paying a large part of his rumored €10 million salary. Antony still has a contract at United until 2027.

Antony also wants to prove his class against Chelsea. After a clear 4:1 win in the first leg at Stockholm club Djurgarden, the Londoners also won the second leg at home at Stamford Bridge 1:0 thanks to Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (38').

First, however, Rodriguez, Antony & Co. face CD Osasuna in LaLiga on Sunday. Betis must win if they are to have any realistic chance of securing the two remaining Champions League tickets. Manuel Luis Pellegrini's team are sixth in the table. A Betis triumph in the Conference League could even give Spain an additional Europa League place.