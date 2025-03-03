Who shone, who fell short? blue Sport follows the performances of the Swiss mercenaries very closely.

Patrick Lämmle

🇩🇪 Bundesliga

Bayer Leverkusen Granit Xhaka

Leverkusen record a 4-1 victory away at Eintracht Frankfurt. Xhaka prepares the 1:0 in the 26th minute. The national team captain is substituted in the 77th minute with a yellow card. On Wednesday, Dortmund will face Bayern Munich in the Champions League round of 16.

Dortmund Gregor Kobel

Dortmund beat St. Pauli 2:0 and kept a clean sheet for the third game in a row. BVB are only in 10th place in the table, but are only 6 points off a Champions League place. Speaking of the Champions League: BVB will host Lille in the round of 16 on Tuesday.

Gladbach Jonas Omlin

Omlin was sent off in the previous week and is suspended for the 3-0 win against Heidenheim.

Gladbach Nico Elvedi

Elvedi plays in central defense for Gladbach and does his job brilliantly.

Mainz 05 Silvan Widmer

Mainz are having a strong season and are in 4th place after the 24th matchday. Silvan Widmer plays a minor role in the 2:1 away win against RB Leipzig.

Stuttgart Luca Jaquez

On Friday, Stuttgart lost 3-1 to Bayern Munich after leading 1-0. Jaquez is still waiting to make his first appearance for his new employer.

Stuttgart Fabian Rieder

Rieder is once again out of action. The 23-year-old is sidelined at Stuttgart.

Stuttgart Leonidas Stergiou

After Stergiou was allowed to play the full distance in four of the last five games, he has now been slowed down by a heel injury. He will therefore not be in the squad against Bayern.

Augsburg Cédric Zesiger

Zesiger played in the three-man back line in the draw against Freiburg.

Frankfurt Aurèle Amenda

Amenda is waiting for his first appearance this calendar year. He injured his knee in mid-November and was out for around two months. Since then, he has been back on the bench, including in the 4-1 defeat against Leverkusen.

Freiburg Bruno Ifechukwu Ogbus

A torn Achilles tendon is currently keeping him out of action.

Freiburg Johan Manzambi

Manzambi is on the bench for the 0-0 draw in Augsburg.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Premier League

Manchester City Manuel Akanji

Man City beat Plymouth in the FA Cup. Akanji still missing through injury.

Newcastle Fabian Schär

Newcastle lose 2-1 to Brighton in the FA Cup after extra time. Schär scores a fantastic goal in the 3rd minute of stoppage time, but is only marginally offside and the goal does not count.

🇮🇹 Serie A

Inter Milan Yann Sommer

Sommer will be out for a while after his thumb operation. Without Sommer, Inter drew 1-1 in the top-of-the-table clash against Napoli and defended their one-point lead. Nevertheless, it felt like a defeat, as the Milanese conceded the goal in the 87th minute. Inter play away against Feyenoord in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Napoli Noah Okafor

Okafor was substituted for Napoli a quarter of an hour before the end.

Bologna Michel Aebischer

Bologna beat Cagliari 2-1, Aebischer does not play. He no longer plays a role for Bologna.

Bologna Dan Ndoye

Dan Ndoye is also on the bench at the weekend, but that is an exception. Recently he was a regular starter and was usually convincing.

Bologna Remo Freuler

Freuler is the only Swiss player to make an appearance for Bologna. He was yellow-carded in the 84th minute and will serve a yellow card against Verona next Sunday.

Empoli Nicolas Haas

Haas is still out injured. Empoli are in the midst of a relegation battle after 27 rounds.

Parma Simon Sohm

Parma, who have one more point than Empoli, are also in the relegation battle. Sohm played in the 1-0 defeat against Udinese on Saturday.

🇪🇸 LaLiga

Betis Sevilla Ricardo Rodriguez

Top performance in the Betis defender's 2-1 home win against Real Madrid. Played on the left side of defense and took world star Rodrygo out of the game for (almost) 90 minutes. He even gets involved in the attack remarkably often and gets in on the act. His long-range shot after 22 minutes flies just over the goal, his free kick shortly afterwards is deflected decisively. And the fact that the referee's whistle remained silent in the 65th minute when Aurélien Tchouaméni pulled him off his feet in the penalty area was a bad decision.

Sevilla Djibril Sow

Sevilla pick up a point away at Rayo Vallecano. Sow was substituted in the 76th minute with the score at 0-1.

Sevilla Ruben Vargas

Vargas was substituted for Sevilla in the 90th minute.

Real Valladolid Eray Cömert

Cömert plays the full distance in central defense in the 1-1 draw against Las Palmas.

🇫🇷 Ligue 1

AS Monaco Philipp Köhn

Köhn sits on the bench in the 3-0 win against Reims.

AS Monaco Denis Zakaria

Zakaria played in central midfield in the commanding win. He does not score a goal.

AS Monaco Breel Embolo

Embolo was also included in the starting eleven and also failed to score. He was substituted in the 74th minute, but the result remained unchanged.

Marseille Ulisses Garcia

The 29-year-old is not in the squad for the 2-0 win against Nantes. Marseille are second in the table.

Toulouse Vincent Sierro

Sierro makes it 2-0 in the 4-0 win against Toulouse, poking the ball over the line from around 20 centimeters after a corner(video).

Montpellier Becir Omeragic

Omeragic was injured in the 4-0 defeat against Toulouse. Montpellier are bottom of the table and in danger of relegation.

Stade Brest Edimilson Fernandes

Stade Brest have picked up just two points from their last six games, but still occupy a mid-table position. Fernandes was missing through injury in the 2-1 defeat against Lyon.

Other Swiss players abroad

Benfica Lisbon Zeki Amdouni

Benfica had the weekend off and will therefore go into the Champions League round of 16 against Barcelona on Wednesday with recharged batteries. The first leg will take place in Lisbon.

Feyenoord Rotterdam Jordan Lotomba

Jordan Lotomba is still injured. The 26-year-old will therefore also miss the highlight game against Inter Milan in the Champions League.

Fortuna Sittard Ryan Fosso

On Friday, Ryan Fosso scored the 2:1 winner against Waalwijk in the 4th minute of stoppage time. It is the central midfielder's first goal of the season.

Ludogorets Razgrad Kwadwo Duah

The striker is missing for the Bulgarians due to a muscle strain. The 28-year-old played his last game before the long winter break in mid-December.

Bruges Ardon Jashari

In the 1:1 draw against Gent, Jashari played through as he often does. Bruges are second in the table after 28 rounds, and the championship title is almost out of reach with a 9-point deficit. On Tuesday, Bruges will host Aston Villa in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16. It would be a huge success if Bruges were to reach the quarter-finals, but against Aston Villa this seems within the realms of possibility.

Standard Liège Andi Zeqiri

Standard Liège lost 2-0 at home to Anderlecht, with Zeqiri coming off after 70 minutes with the score at 1-0.

KAA Gent Franck Surdez

Surdez sits on the bench for the entire duration of the draw against Brugge.

Midtjylland Kevin Mbabu

Mbabu's side Midtjylland record a dramatic 2-1 home win over Nordsjælland. A goal by the visitors was disallowed in the 90th minute, but Midtjylland scored the winner two minutes later. Mbabu plays through and is shown a yellow card in the 96th minute.

Burgos CF (La Liga 2) Gabriel Barès

Burgos CF lose 2-1 against Castellon. Barès is on the bench at his new club, which is fighting relegation in the 2nd division.

Orange County (2nd Division USA) Lyam MacKinnon

Lyam MacKinnon played for Greenville last season and was voted "Player of the Year". He has now moved to Orange County for the new season. The season in the USA has not yet started.

Sturm Graz Gregory Wüthrich

Leaders Sturm Graz were beaten 3-1 by RB Salzburg despite leading until the 72nd minute. Wüthrich is missing with adductor problems.

Lorient defended their lead at the top of the Ligue 2 table thanks to a 3-1 win against Rodez. Mvogo was forced into action in the 27th minute, but the leaders managed to turn the game around.

Greuther Fürth Noah Loosli

Loosli played against Fortuna Düsseldorf and Greuther Fürth secured a 2-1 away win.

HSV (Bundesliga 2) Miro Muheim

Miro Muheim and HSV remain at the top of the table, but have to let 1. FC Kaiserslautern catch up after the 0:2 at SC Paderborn. Muheim plays through.

HSV (Bundesliga 2) Silvan Hefti

Teammate Hefti does not play in Paderborn.

1. FC Kaiserslautern (Bundesliga 2) Jan Elvedi

Kaiserslautern show a reaction to their defeat against HSV the previous week and beat Jahn Regensburg easily. Elvedi sees yellow in the 41st minute and is sent off in the 64th minute with the score at 2-0.

Karlsruher SC (Bundesliga 2) Andrin Hunziker

Hunziker is currently out of action with a hip injury. Without the 22-year-old, Karlsruhe beat Cologne 1-0.

Schalke 04 (Bundesliga 2) Adrian Gantenbein

Shortly after the late opening goal, Gantenbein comes into the game for Schalke and helps to save the lead over time. Schalke beat Preussen Münster 1:0 and gained some breathing space in the fight against relegation.

SSV Ulm 1846 (Bundesliga 2) Aaron Keller

Keller is cautioned after just seven minutes in the away game at Eintracht Braunschweig and is substituted in the 62nd minute. He watches from the bench as his team-mates concede the equalizer in the 85th minute without him.

1. FC Köln (Bundesliga 2) Joël Schmied

Joël Schmied and Cologne lose against Karlsruher SC due to an own goal by Hübers. The ex-Sitten player was substituted in the 57th minute, after which no more goals were scored.

1. FC Köln (Bundesliga 2) Anthony Racioppi

Racioppi is on the bench for the 1-0 defeat against Karlsruhe and is still waiting for his first appearance for Cologne.

Queens Park Rangers (Championship) Michael Frey

Frey plays through against Sheffield United and converts a penalty, but ultimately loses the game. Queens Park are beaten 2-1.

Leeds United (Championship) Isaac Schmidt

Schmidt sits on the bench for 90 minutes in the 1-1 draw against West Bromwich.

Chicago Fire Maren Haile-Selassie

Haile-Selassie also misses Chicago Fire's second game of the season through injury.

St. Louis CITY Roman Bürki

Roman Bürki once again kept a clean sheet and is yet to concede a goal after two MLS games this season. Unfortunately, his team-mates have yet to score and have started the season with two goalless draws.

Seattle Stefan Frei

Unlike Bürki, Frei has already scored four times after two league games. Seattle suffered a 2-0 defeat against Real Salt Lake.

OFK Belgrade Filip Stojilkovic

Stojilkovic failed to score in the 2-0 win over Radnicki and was substituted after 85 minutes.

NK Osijek Petar Pusic

Pusic gives Osijek the lead against Slaven Belupo after 25 minutes and is substituted in the 62nd minute. His team-mates then let the lead slip and lose 2-1.

NK Osijek Kemal Ademi

As in the previous week, Ademi is not in the Osijek squad.

DL Yingbo (China) Cephas Malele

Yingbo lost 4-1 to Shandong Taishan, Malele played but was unable to get on the scoresheet.

Chengdu Rongcheng (China) Ming-Yang Yang

Ming-Yang Yan and Chengdu Rongcheng suffer their first defeat in their second game of the season. Yang plays the full distance.

Universitatea Cluj Jasper van der Werff

Cluj lose 1-0 to Botosani on matchday 29 of the Romanian Super League. Van der Werff is not in the squad.

Vasco da Gama (Brazil) Maxime Dominguez

Sits on the substitutes' bench for the whole of the 1-0 defeat to Flamengo.

Al-Nasr Haris Seferovic

Not included in the squad for the 2-1 defeat against Ajman.

Al-Qadsiah (Saudi Pro League) Cameron Puertas

Al-Qadsiah beat Al-Riyadh 1-0. Puertas was on the pitch until the 88th minute, but only scored the winner after being substituted.

Boca Juniors Lucas Blondel

Blondel is yellow-carded in the 11th minute but still plays against Rosario Central and plays his part in a 1-0 home win for Boca Juniors.