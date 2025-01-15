Renato Steffen is the best player in the Super League. sda

After the Swiss Football Night, "Le Matin" criticizes the event. The organizers would not look at the other side of the Saane, "as always".

At Swiss Football Night, players from French-speaking Switzerland - with the exception of talented Naomi Luyet - are left out in the cold.

"Le Matin" has published a commentary in which the medium criticizes the Swiss Football Night. It was an event organized by German-speaking Swiss for German-speaking Swiss.

Although Renato Steffen, a player from FC Lugano, won the title of best player in the league, "Le Matin" is still critical. Because Steffen is a true Aargauer. Show more

After the Swiss Football Night, criticism rained down from French-speaking Switzerland. The organizers had not looked at the other side of the Röstigraben. "As always", writes "Le Matin".

The Swiss Football Night was "a horror", an event organized by the German-speaking Swiss for the German-speaking Swiss. The Latins are rarely in the spotlight. This was also the case on Monday evening: Naomi Luyet accepted the Youngster award and SFV President Dominique Blanc opened the evening in French, then the stage belonged to the German speakers. Or in the words of "Le Matin": "The rest of the evening? Terribly difficult to endure."

Dereck Kutesa lost out in the vote for best player in the Super League. Alvyn Sanches, the "Wizard of La Tulière", and Joël Monteiro, the "Valaisan discovery at YB", were not even considered. And even in the Challenge League, only "Schwyzerdütsch was played".

The fact that Renato Steffen from Lugano won the prize for best player in the Super League is only halfway accepted by "Le Matin", as the winger is "a true Aargauer".

According to the commentary, only teletext page 203 would unite Switzerland (this page shows the Super League table). And the Romands and Ticino would dominate there.