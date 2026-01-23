Chelsea has signed English national team player Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa. According to the London club, the 23-year-old attacking player has been given a contract that runs through 2033.

The clubs did not initially disclose the transfer fee, but the media and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano all reported a figure of around 137 million euros.

That would make Rogers the most expensive English professional in history. Globally, only Neymar, Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé, and Alexander Isak have commanded higher transfer fees. Just a few days ago, Rogers’ national teammate Elliot Anderson transferred from Nottingham Forest to Manchester City, reportedly costing his new club a whopping 135 million euros in transfer fees. The project led by new coach Xabi Alonso was said to be the deciding factor in Rogers’ move.

With Rogers' departure, Johan Manzambi loses a teammate at his new club. The Swiss player had joined the Birmingham team after the World Cup.