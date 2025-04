Roggerio Nyakossi, pictured at a media event with the U19 national team two and a half years ago Keystone

Swiss U21 international defender Roggerio Nyakossi scores his first goal in his first game for Belgian Jupiler Pro club Leuven.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The former Servettien, who joined Olympique Marseille three years ago after his first Super League games and moved to Belgium in January, scored in a 2-2 draw in Westerlo to put his team 2-0 up at the interval.