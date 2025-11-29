Injuries, doubts and a club that sticks by him: Winterthur's Fabian Rohner gives blue Sport an insight into his difficult return after a concussion - and now finally wants to give something back to FCW.

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Fabian Rohner suffered a serious head injury during preparation and returned to the pitch too early, which he later admitted self-critically.

The 27-year-old received extensive support from FC Winterthur during his recovery and now wants to give something back on the pitch.

blue Sport expert Philippe Montandon praises the increased awareness of head injuries in football and emphasizes the importance of sufficient recovery time. Show more

14 games, 6 points. FC Winterthur are bottom of the table. Winterthur's winger Fabian Rohner has had an even more difficult start to the season. The 27-year-old injured his head during preparations in the summer.

It happened in the final minute of the last test match, Rohner said in an interview with blue Sport, explaining: "I ran at the goalkeeper on my own and wanted to tip the ball over him. The goalie touches the ball a little and it ends up behind the goalie. I run straight at the ball and so does the defender - and we crash head on into each other."

Rohner continued: "Unfortunately, we both ended up unconscious on the ground. I can't remember much about it. I only noticed it again in the dressing room when the first players came in and made a bit of fun of me. But then I slowly realized it and knew where I stood."

Premature mini comeback

There was hope of a speedy recovery on the fourth matchday when Fabian Rohner came on as a substitute against GC. But the joy of his return quickly faded. "When the head injury happened, I wasn't always honest with myself. I wanted to get back on the pitch as quickly as possible. But I quickly realized that it wasn't the right thing after all," he admits.

"I did play one game. But I really noticed that I still had a headache. I don't feel good. It's such an unwell feeling that you can no longer go into tackles. I certainly had to work through that again," summarizes Rohner, who came to the Eulachstadt from his home club FC Zurich in the summer of 2024.

"I told the club that it's not good at the moment. I've been given full understanding and support," says the 27-year-old.

"Wants to give something back to Winterthur"

blue sports expert Philippe Montandon has a lot of experience with head injuries. The ex-professional suffered no fewer than eight concussions in his career. Today, he praises the development and the measures taken in this area: "I believe that clubs and players, but above all doctors and physios, have become more aware of head injuries."

Unfortunately, such injuries happen all the time, so certain measures have been taken in the event of a collision to ensure that people take a closer look, explains the 43-year-old.

Montandon adds that it is also important how much time is allowed for recovery after such an injury. He believes that the clubs and medical staff are definitely a step further than they used to be.

Fabian Rohner has now had two more outings and is ready for more. "I hope that I can now slowly get going again and find my form again so that I can give something back to FC Winterthur," says Rohner, adding: "They were always there for me. I had a few injuries and was always supported. I hope that I can now repay that with performances."

The speedy attacking player and his team face Lucerne on Saturday. A win would be worth its weight in gold for the bottom team in the league - the game can be watched live on blue Sport from 20:30.