Ruthless criticism Rolf Fringer analyzes what is going wrong at YB

Patrick Lämmle

25.1.2026

YB have started the new year with two defeats, and if you add the two test matches, that makes four defeats in a row. What is going wrong at YB? The analysis by blue Sport expert Rolf Fringer.

25.01.2026, 11:50

25.01.2026, 12:08

The fact that YB lost 0:1 to Lyon in the Europa League, unfortunately at that, is in principle no cause for concern.

Crossbar, post, bad luck and inability. Here are the YB grades for the unfortunate defeat against Lyon

Crossbar, post, bad luck and inabilityHere are the YB grades for the unfortunate defeat against Lyon

The fact that the two test matches against Dinamo Bucharest (0:2) and LASK (0:3) were lost is also no big deal. But YB has already dropped three points in the league in between. The 3-1 home defeat against Lausanne at the start must give the Bernese team food for thought. And the fact that they only scored one goal and conceded nine in the four games in 2026 raises questions.

Seoane worse than Contini. Only one change of coach in the Super League has paid off so far

Seoane worse than ContiniOnly one change of coach in the Super League has paid off so far

"Everyone had the feeling that Seoane was the savior," says blue Sport expert Rolf Fringer when asked about YB's problems and then explains why he is not. Fringer is not questioning the YB coach, but rather the composition of the squad. In the video above, you can hear the former national team coach's ruthless analysis.

Can YB flip the switch on Sunday away against leaders Thun? With blue Sport you can watch the Bern derby live.

