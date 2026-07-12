The yellow-red card shown to Breel Embolo in the Swiss national team’s World Cup quarterfinal against Argentina is causing quite a stir. The incident has not left Rolf Fringer unaffected either. In an interview with blue Sport, he speaks his mind.

“With every hour that passes, I get even more upset,” says expert Rolf Fringer in an interview with blue Sport. The Swiss national team’s loss to Argentina and the incident involving Breel Embolo continue to weigh on the 69-year-old’s mind, even though he was able to sleep on it for a few hours after the game.

"The more you think about this rule objectively, the worse it gets. To distort the outcome of a game like this, on an occasion like this, with a measure like that—it’s mind-boggling,” Fringer said, frustrated by the VAR decision, which resulted in the yellow card being given not to Paredes but to Embolo for diving.

Embolo should have been aware that he had already been cautioned and that a dive would result in a second yellow card. The former Swiss national team coach emphasizes, however: “Embolo has been roughed up throughout the entire tournament, including by the Argentines. They didn’t receive a single yellow card in 90 minutes, yet they dish them out relentlessly. Then, in the broader context of what happened, to nitpick and enforce a new rule—the VAR showed absolutely no tact in that situation.”

He called it a “schoolmasterly decision” that didn’t fit into the overall context of the game. “It’s a mess. This isn’t a friendly or the Nations League, which nobody cares about. It’s a World Cup quarterfinal where we could have taken on the world champions,” the 69-year-old continued.

"Embolo understands the gravity of the consequences"

Breel Embolo also knows that Switzerland had a chance against Argentina; after the incident in the 72nd minute, he disappeared into the locker room with tears in his eyes. “He must be absolutely devastated, because he knows the full extent of the consequences. (...) He probably thought he’d get away with something against those tough defenders. He certainly wasn’t trying to draw a penalty or a free kick from 20 meters out. He was on the sideline during the throw-in. That’s out of proportion to the penalty,” Fringer said, clearly annoyed.

The 69-year-old is certain that the team won't pin the blame on Embolo. “That can happen. (...) It’s more of a joke to apply a new rule in this situation than for anyone to be angry at Embolo.”

In Fringer’s view, however, the Swiss national team can still be proud of its performance in the tournament. The coaching staff did a fantastic job, and Murat Yakin proved that he is a good coach. “They’ve shown that they’re not like the Swiss teams of the past, who were known for their honorable defeats. Instead, this team has a winner’s mentality. It’s full of strong personalities, and that’s good for all of Switzerland.”

00:45 Böni: «Auf diese Mannschaft kann man nur stolz sein» Die WM-Reise der Schweizer Nati findet im Viertelfinal ihr Ende. Das Team von Trainer Murat Yakin verliert gegen Argentinien 1:3 nach Verlängerung. Die Einschätzung von blue Sport Chefredaktor Andreas Böni vor Ort in Kansas City.