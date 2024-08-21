Marvin Keller is substituted for the injured David von Ballmoos in the 32nd minute Keystone

YB goalkeeper Marvin Keller experienced a rollercoaster of emotions in his first game on the international stage.

The young goalkeeper started the game from the bench, but was then substituted for the injured David von Ballmoos in the 32nd minute. "It was a big moment for me. I prepare before every match as if I were playing," said Keller after the game. The 22-year-old was also immediately put to the test. "I had two good moves that helped me get into the game." Keller prevented Galatasaray from scoring in the first half.

In the second half, however, the Bernese were no longer able to withstand the pressure. "I mourn Ebrima Colley's chance when he hit the post. The 3:0 would have been a knockout blow. After that it was very bitter, we were under a lot of pressure for around 15 minutes," said Sandro Lauper.

The task in the second leg next Tuesday in Istanbul will by no means be easy for the Young Boys. "It was pretty loud in Haifa a year ago and we got through that too and played to nil. We'll certainly look at what solutions we had back then and the rest is just football."

The Bernese team showed an improvement in performance on Wednesday evening compared to the tough league opener. But Lauper does not know where this comes from. "We're certainly looking into the question of why it worked today and not in the previous games," said the midfielder.

Goalkeeper Keller has an explanation for the improved performance: "When you have a highlight like this after a bad start, you're motivated to the tips of your hair." He also mentions that the form curve has been on the rise in recent games. For the next appearance in the Champions League play-off, it is now important to take the momentum with them.

