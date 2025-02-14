"It was a bullfight!": AS Roma coach Ranieri settles accounts with German referee Stieler - after a flood of yellow cards.

No time? blue News summarizes for you AS Roma fought their way to a 1-1 draw in the first leg of the Europa League play-off away to Porto, despite being outnumbered from the 72nd minute onwards.

Coach Claudio Ranieri let off steam after the final whistle, criticizing the referee's performance and explaining: "My players shouldn't say goodbye to the referee. He didn't deserve it." Show more

After the 1:1 in the Europa League at FC Porto, AS Roma coach Claudio Ranieri massively criticized the performance of German referee Tobias Stieler. "It was a miracle that we didn't lose. We were naive with some yellow cards, but my God, I've never seen anything like it," said the 73-year-old, adding smugly: "It was fantastic. A bullfight."

Eight Romans were cautioned, Bryan Cristante (72nd minute) was shown a yellow card. Ranieri also accused Stieler of "just waiting to give a penalty."

In the play-off first leg, Roma had taken the lead in first-half stoppage time, but Porto equalized midway through the second half after a counter-attack. Immediately after the final whistle, Ranieri went onto the pitch and sent his players into the dressing room with an angry look on their faces. "They shouldn't say goodbye to the referee. He didn't deserve it," said Ranieri, explaining his actions.

Before the Portuguese equalizer, Roma had a corner and Ranieri wanted to make a change afterwards. "We told the fourth official, but he didn't tell the referee. I don't know why. They played it out quickly and scored," said the Italian.

