Champions League play-offs Roma knock Servette out - Lehmann sits on the bench for Juve's win against PSG

SDA

26.9.2024 - 21:00

Servette's women are clearly beaten by AS Roma in the Champions League play-off.
Keystone

Servette's women miss out on qualification for the European Cup. The Geneva women were clearly defeated by AS Roma in the Champions League play-off with an aggregate score of 3:10.

26.09.2024, 21:00

26.09.2024, 22:05

After losing the first leg 3:1, Servette lost the second leg in Geneva 7:2, with the Swiss champions trailing 2:0 after just 14 minutes. Moroccan Imane Saoud reduced the deficit less than ten minutes after the double strike. However, the Romans made it clear with two more goals before the break. Servette thus missed out on their second Champions League appearance since 2021/22.

The two Swiss internationals in the service of Roma did not play. Alayah Pilgrim sat on the bench for 90 minutes, while Eseosa Aigbogun, who has not featured since mid-January due to injury, was not in the squad.

The proud mom is in the stadium for Alayah Pilgrim's return to the Roma squad.
Screenshot: instagram.com/stories/alayahpilgrim

Calligaris plays through for Juve - Lehmann only a substitute

After a one-year absence, the women of Juventus Turin are back in European football. The Italians beat Paris Saint-Germain by a clear 5-2 aggregate score. While Swiss international Viola Calligaris played in central defense for Juventus, her compatriot and teammate Alisha Lehmann did not make an appearance.

