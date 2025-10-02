Unbelievable scenes in the Europa League! AS Roma are trailing against Lille and have a late chance to equalize from the penalty spot. But the Italians manage the feat of missing the penalty three times in a row.

Sandro Zappella

Curious scenes unfolded at the Stadio Olympico in Rome on Thursday evening. AS Roma were 1-0 down against Lille and were given the chance to level the score in the 79th minute. After the VAR intervenes, referee Erik Lambrechts points to the spot. Artem Dovbyk is there and fails with his weak attempt against Lille goalkeeper Berke Özer. Lille's Romain Perraud then clears the ball.

But this very Perraud runs into the penalty area too early - the verdict is therefore clear: the penalty is retaken. And the result is the same. Again Dovbyk runs up, again he shoots weakly, again Özer saves. But this time it is the Lille goalkeeper himself who breaks a rule: the Turk moves away from the goal line too early, so the penalty is retaken.

But now Dovbyk has had enough and passes the ball to team-mate Matias Soulé. The Argentinian chooses the other corner, but so does Özer, who actually saves the third attempt. And this time everything is fine. Lille then took the lead and went on to win the game 1-0.