Alayah Pilgrim is going through difficult times. The AS Roma striker has been set back by injuries and will miss two more international matches as a result. But the 21-year-old is fighting back.

The games against Germany and England also come too soon, as national team coach Pia Sundhage explains. However, she also makes it clear that Pilgrim will get her chance next year, provided she is 100 percent fit. Patience is required.

Pilgrim posted a message on Instagram on the day of the squad announcement and her non-nomination, expressing her disappointment about her current situation. Above all, however, she is combative. Show more

"Setbacks will challenge you, hard times will test you, but they're not the end - they're part of the journey. Hard work is your greatest ally, and perseverance is your superpower," writes Alayah Pilgrim on Instagram. She also posts a video showing her in action on the football pitch. She continues: "Never give up. Every step forward, no matter how small, brings you closer to your goals. Stay strong, stay focused and remember: Today's challenges shape tomorrow's strength. Keep going - you can do it!"

What's behind Pilgrim's post?

The Swiss striker, who plays for reigning champions and cup winners AS Roma, can look back on a modest season so far that has been marked by setbacks. Pilgrim will miss the start of the new season due to cartilage damage in her left knee. An operation is not necessary, but she still misses the preparation and is out for a total of four and a half months. A situation that also puts her under psychological strain, as she explains in an interview with SRF.

On October 5, Pilgrim makes her long-awaited comeback in the league. Two more partial appearances later, she is called up again by Pia Sundhage for the international matches against Australia and France on October 14. Balm for the maltreated soul. Six days later, she was in the starting eleven for the first time after recovering from injury, albeit without shining. She was taken out of the game at the break. The pain had probably not completely gone.

The following day, the 21-year-old was not included in the national team camp. A decision taken after consultation between the medical departments of the national team and her club. It is said to be a precautionary measure to give her more time for rehabilitation measures.

The measure seems to be working. In the first game after the international break, Pilgrim scores her first goal of the season in the role of Joker. The original Italian commentary is music to the ears, but the German translation also reads beautifully: "Pilgrim strikes. Powerfully and with conviction. Pilgrim, what a player. 5:0 for AS Roma. Talent, strength, quality and head!"

But the rollercoaster ride continues. Pilgrim is injured again and has not been in the Roma squad for the past three matches. There is no information on the severity of the injury on AS Roma's website, nor does Pilgrim provide an update on social media.

Sundhage encourages Pilgrim

And so national team coach Pia Sundhage, who is actually reluctant to talk about players who have not been called up, shed some light on the situation on Monday when blue Sport announced the squad. "Well, first of all, she's another good player, which is of course positive for the team. However, she was injured, sprained her ankle and hasn't played a full 90 minutes for a while. I think it's especially important for strikers to be able to score goals. That's why we spoke to her and told her: 'Take care and make sure you're 100 percent fit and your chances will come next year'."

Sundhage regrets that the internationals have come too soon for Pilgrim: "I think we've been a bit unlucky, and so has she, because she's not 100 percent fit. What I've seen of her before, whether at the club or in the national team, was really good. Now we just have to wait and see and hope that she does everything right so that she can come back healthy and fit soon."

When asked if Pilgrim is pretty okay, Sundhage smiles mischievously and says: "Yes, she's pretty okay and that's good. But at the end of the day, she has to play, not just come off the bench (or not even be in the squad, as was the case recently; editor's note). She also called up some players who rarely play 90 minutes, "but at least train regularly. Unfortunately, that wasn't the case with her," said Sundhage. "We want her to be 100% healthy and fit. So we'll remain patient and wait until she's ready."

Pilgrim's track record in the national team so far

Pilgrim has not been part of the national team for very long, making her debut in the Nations League on September 22, 2023 under Inka Grings. But she made a lasting impression straight away. With her speed and strength in one-on-one situations, she repeatedly causes problems for opposing defenses. She has also already scored three goals. Nevertheless, in an interview with blue Sport at the beginning of the year, she says that she needs to be "a bit more efficient" in finishing and is working hard on it. "We have four assistant coaches, and one of them always comes to me after training or I can call in and we look at offensive actions. That helps," she says at the time.

Pilgrim has made nine international appearances so far, but only three of them under Sundhage due to injuries. And that's it for now. But anyone who reads Pilgrim's Instagram post and hears the national team coach talking about the 21-year-old knows that her time is yet to come. And if that happens at the 2025 European Championships at home, of all places, Pilgrim will be doubly proud.