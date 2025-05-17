Roman Bürki has been playing in Major League Soccer since 2022 - and feels right at home in the USA. However, his contract expires in a few months. blue Sport wants to know from Bürki: Is a return to Switzerland imminent?

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you Roman Bürki left Borussia Dortmund in 2022 to seek his fortune in the USA - and he found it. The goalie feels very much at home in St. Louis.

In an interview with blue Sport, the 34-year-old says that he can't imagine returning to Switzerland at the moment. Even if it would be "very nice" to play together with his brother Marco in Thun.

It's not just football in the USA that suits Bürki, he also really enjoys his private life: "I'm extremely happy in America." Show more

A broken hand has kept Roman Bürki out of action since mid-March. Without the regular goalkeeper, St. Louis City struggled enormously and were unable to win a single game. Now Bürki is back, he made his comeback on Thursday in the 2:2 draw against Kansas City.

"You feel powerless when you have to watch the games from the stands," Bürki said shortly beforehand in an interview with blue Sport. The pain is gone, he said, slowly becoming impatient and really eager to get back on the pitch.

In any case, Bürki has felt very comfortable since his move to the USA three years ago. "It's different to Europe. We sometimes have to travel a little longer to the games, but then we also enjoy a lot of freedom. For example, around an away game we can go into town in private clothes and have dinner there," explains the nine-time national team goalkeeper. "It's not all so strict, which is nice. Nevertheless, of course we players know that we have to prepare well for the games."

No thoughts of returning to Switzerland

His contract in St. Louis expires at the end of the year. However, Bürki is not thinking about returning to Switzerland. "I'm extremely happy in America, it's a lot of fun," he says. He is currently in talks to extend his contract. "I think I'll be playing in the USA for a while yet."

It is highly unlikely that he will be reunited with his brother Marco Bürki, who plays for newly promoted Super League side FC Thun. "That would be nice, of course, but I also have to see what I like best," says the Bernese player, who once played for Thun on loan in 2009. "Thun also have a good goalkeeper, otherwise they certainly wouldn't have been promoted. I think if the team stays together, they can manage to stay in the league," says Bürki.

Nevertheless, he almost returned to Europe last winter. Bürki: "FC Copenhagen was interested in me. I told my advisor that he should look into it with our sports director Lutz Pfannenstiel. But he quickly made it clear that they didn't want to give me up under any circumstances."