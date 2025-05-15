  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

St. Louis City Roman Bürki makes comeback after hand fracture

SDA

15.5.2025 - 08:15

Roman Bürki is back after breaking his hand
Roman Bürki is back after breaking his hand
Keystone

Roman Bürki makes his comeback in the MLS after a two-month injury layoff. The former Swiss national goalkeeper wore the captain's armband as usual in St. Louis City's 2:2 draw against Kansas City.

Keystone-SDA

15.05.2025, 08:15

15.05.2025, 08:45

Bürki broke his left hand in training at the beginning of March. In his two-and-a-half years in the USA so far, it was the first injury-related absence for the long-serving Bundesliga goalkeeper.

St. Louis City urgently need the 34-year-old Bernese to make saves. Without Bürki in goal, the team from the state of Missouri has only won once in ten games and has slipped to second-last place in the Western Conference.

More from the department

Will Frick remain FCL coach?. Meyer:

Will Frick remain FCL coach?Meyer: "We certainly don't want to go into the last year of our contract"

Servette star lured abroad. Dereck Kutesa has apparently found a new club

Servette star lured abroadDereck Kutesa has apparently found a new club

Goal conceded in the 99th minute. Nine-point lead squandered: Ajax lose top spot in the table to PSV

Goal conceded in the 99th minuteNine-point lead squandered: Ajax lose top spot in the table to PSV