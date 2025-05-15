Roman Bürki is back after breaking his hand Keystone

Roman Bürki makes his comeback in the MLS after a two-month injury layoff. The former Swiss national goalkeeper wore the captain's armband as usual in St. Louis City's 2:2 draw against Kansas City.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Bürki broke his left hand in training at the beginning of March. In his two-and-a-half years in the USA so far, it was the first injury-related absence for the long-serving Bundesliga goalkeeper.

St. Louis City urgently need the 34-year-old Bernese to make saves. Without Bürki in goal, the team from the state of Missouri has only won once in ten games and has slipped to second-last place in the Western Conference.