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Football Romania's national coach in hospital after collapse

SDA

29.3.2026 - 16:23

Romanian national team coach Mircea Lucescu suffers from a serious cardiac arrhythmia
Romanian national team coach Mircea Lucescu suffers from a serious cardiac arrhythmia
Keystone

According to media reports, Romanian national team coach Mircea Lucescu has collapsed and is being treated in Bucharest for a serious cardiac arrhythmia.

Keystone-SDA

29.03.2026, 16:23

29.03.2026, 16:30

The Romanian Football Federation (FRF) tried in vain to cancel the international match against Slovakia in Bratislava on Tuesday. Assistant coach Ionel Gare will now take over the coaching of the team.

According to the FRF, Lucescu felt unwell during the last training session before his departure. Ambulance crews present provided first aid and took him to hospital in a stable condition.

Lucescu took over as Romania's national team coach again in the summer of 2024, having previously held the post from 1981 to 1986. In 1984, he led Romania to the European Championships. He then worked as a coach at Inter Milan, among others.

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