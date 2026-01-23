Fabrizio Romano and Florian Plettenberg have been locked in a battle for years over who will be the first to break the next major transfer story in world soccer. Now, a dispute between the two transfer reporters is escalating—in full view of the public.

There have never been so many languages—Antiquity Turns Out to Be a Linguistic Mecca

Here's what it's all about Fabrizio Romano reports that Yan Diomande's transfer to Real Madrid is a done deal, while Florian Plettenberg disagrees and says negotiations are still ongoing.

This leads to a public exchange of barbs over speed and credibility. Romano accuses Plettenberg of spreading “fake news” and failing to cite sources.

Plettenberg responds by criticizing Romano's reporting and accuses him of publishing hasty or inaccurate reports in order to boost his reach. Summary created with

“I respect Fabrizio, but I see him as a direct competitor. My goal is to be better than Fabrizio Romano.” That’s what Florian Plettenberg said a year and a half ago in interview with blue News. The fierce competition in the transfer reporting business is evident in the race to break the news about the transfer saga surrounding Yan Diomande.

Fabrizio Romano announced to his more than 48 million Instagram and 28 million X followers on Sunday evening that RB Leipzig’s rising star had already completed his transfer to Real Madrid. Shortly thereafter, Sky reporter Plettenberg (700,000 X followers) claimed that Real had not yet reached an agreement with Leipzig. While negotiations were still ongoing, he said, he would not report on “a pseudo-agreement.” “Some people just want to be the first.”

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When the German adds in another post that “more and more things in this business are getting a bit ridiculous”—obviously referring to Romano, since the latter had estimated Diomande’s transfer fee at “over 100 million euros” rather than an exact figure, the Italian responds by accusing Plettenberg of spreading “fake news” and failing to cite him when reposting his comments.

"Ridiculous and disrespectful"

These accusations are driving Plettenberg up the wall. The Sky reporter writes that Romano has crossed a line and launches a counterattack: “Your report on Jürgen Klopp was simply ridiculous and disrespectful to every journalist who does their job properly. One day after the DFB had already named him in an official statement, you posted your ‘Here we go.’ (...) To be honest, I thought you’d have the decency not to do something like that. Anyone could have written that, because it was clear that Klopp was going to become the national team coach.”

In addition, the German accuses his rival of repeatedly posting incorrect match updates and scores. He shares a screenshot of Romano’s post about Norway’s victory over Brazil in the World Cup round of 16, which shows the wrong score (2–0). “You’re only doing this because of the algorithm, to be faster than the others—and then you delete the post again because Neymar scores five minutes later to make it 1–2. You’d probably be better off toning it down a bit overall.”

Romano's retort: “Maybe I should share some messages from a few years ago where you asked me, ‘How can I increase my follower count?’ or ‘Your work is my motivation.’ Now you’re telling me how to do this job.”

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A Quiet Reconciliation After the “Circus”

Plettenberg expresses outrage that Romano is publicly quoting from private messages. “A sad turn of events. Unlike you, I will keep our conversations confidential,” he writes. And he adds: “You used to be a role model for many people. For me, too. Unfortunately, you’re no longer one for me. I’m just grateful that I can be a role model for others myself.” Romano notes that Plettenberg was the one who started this “circus.”

After the two sparring partners accuse each other of having mistakenly reported Marc Guehi’s failed transfer to Liverpool last summer as a done deal, tempers eventually cool down again. Plettenberg calls Romano a “legend” and posts a peace sign; Romano writes, “Let’s get back to work.”