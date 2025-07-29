Cristiano Ronaldo and his team-mates will not have fond memories of their training camp in Saalfelden. Keystone

Rain, rain, rain - too much for Cristiano Ronaldo and the Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr. Accompanied by fan excitement, the training camp in Saalfelden will now end prematurely. But not immediately.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Ronaldo's club Al-Nassr is ending its training camp in Austria five days earlier than planned.

The reason was the bad weather. But even before that, not everything went smoothly.

Al-Nassr will still play the test match on Wednesday against the French first division team FC Toulouse (5.30 pm) in Grödig. Then it's back to the desert. Show more

A premature departure from Austria for Cristiano Ronaldo: The superstar and his Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr are already leaving their training camp in Saalfelden on Wednesday, five days earlier than planned. "Only the bad weather" was the reason for the early departure, said Daniel Fischer from the agency responsible for the camp organization, Onside, to the Austrian news agency APA.

Agency managing director Henning Riesselmann also referred to the "persistent rainfall in Salzburger Land" on TV station Sky. Al-Nassr will still play the test match on Wednesday against the French first division team FC Toulouse (17:30) in Grödig. His departure is then planned for Wednesday evening, said Riesselmann. The "Salzburger Nachrichten" had initially reported.

Security measures increased after fan riots

There had been a great deal of excitement at the training camp. After Al-Nassr had already arrived in Saalfelden on July 20, Ronaldo joined him last Thursday. As expected, the arrival of the superstar caused a stir. According to media reports, there were several crowds of fans outside the club's hotel and security measures were increased as a result.

Disappointing for the fans: Ronaldo was not even in the squad for the only test match to date against St. Johann in front of 2,000 spectators last Saturday.

