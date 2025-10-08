Ronaldo's fortune is said to have broken the billion barrier. KEYSTONE

Cristiano Ronaldo has signed a new mega-contract with the Saudi club Al-Nassr. According to Bloomberg, the Portuguese is now officially the first football billionaire.

The 40-year-old Portuguese signed a new contract with Saudi club Al-Nassr in the summer, which is set to earn him around 600 million Swiss francs until 2027.

At 1.4 billion dollars, Ronaldo's estimated fortune exceeds that of Lionel Messi and Roger Federer. Show more

In the summer, Cristiano Ronaldo extended his contract with Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League until 2027. According to Bloomberg, the new contract is worth around 400 million dollars - all tax-free.

According to the US business magazine, the Portuguese, who grew up in poor circumstances, has thus become football's first billionaire.

Ronaldo leaves Messi and Federer behind

The magazine has included Ronaldo as the first footballer in the billionaires' club and currently estimates his fortune at 1.4 billion dollars. This means that the 40-year-old also leaves his long-time arch-rival Lionel Messi behind.

According to "Bloomberg", the Argentine is said to have collected around 600 million dollars in wages to date, but also has revenue-sharing contracts with Apple and Adidas, among others.

Ronaldo is said to earn significantly more in Saudi Arabia than Messi in the US MLS. According to Bloomberg, the Portuguese also receives his salary tax-free. This puts him ahead of tennis icon Roger Federer in the list of the richest athletes, whose fortune the magazine currently estimates at around 1.3 billion dollars.