One day after Lionel Messi became the all-time leading World Cup goalscorer, Cristiano Ronaldo also broke another record.
The Portuguese star opened the scoring in the 6th minute of the match against Uzbekistan to make it 1-0. This makes him the first player to score in six World Cups. Just under half an hour later, the 41-year-old even scored a brace.
In doing so, Ronaldo also became the oldest player ever to score twice in a World Cup. These are the Portuguese captain’s ninth and tenth World Cup goals overall.
The oldest player EVER to score a brace at the World Cup. Cristiano Ronaldo. 🇵🇹💥 pic.twitter.com/xhU6LTMCTv— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 23, 2026
Messi, who is currently participating in his sixth World Cup with Argentina and has 18 goals to his name, failed to score on one occasion—in 2010.