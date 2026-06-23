One day after Lionel Messi became the all-time leading World Cup goalscorer, Cristiano Ronaldo also broke another record.

Brace Against Uzbekistan Ronaldo Becomes First Player to Score in Six World Cups

The Portuguese star opened the scoring in the 6th minute of the match against Uzbekistan to make it 1-0. This makes him the first player to score in six World Cups. Just under half an hour later, the 41-year-old even scored a brace.

In doing so, Ronaldo also became the oldest player ever to score twice in a World Cup. These are the Portuguese captain’s ninth and tenth World Cup goals overall.

The oldest player EVER to score a brace at the World Cup. Cristiano Ronaldo. 🇵🇹💥 pic.twitter.com/xhU6LTMCTv — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 23, 2026

Messi, who is currently participating in his sixth World Cup with Argentina and has 18 goals to his name, failed to score on one occasion—in 2010.

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