Sent off after assault Ronaldo blows a fuse - Portugal miss out on early World Cup qualifiers

Luca Betschart

13.11.2025

Cristiano Ronaldo leaves the pitch early after his red card against Ireland.
Cristiano Ronaldo leaves the pitch early after his red card against Ireland.
Picture: Keystone

Portugal lose 2-0 in Ireland and miss out on early qualification for the World Cup finals. Cristiano Ronaldo is sent off after an assault in the 61st minute. Albania, meanwhile, definitely make the play-offs.

13.11.2025, 22:56

13.11.2025, 23:07

Portugal surprisingly missed out on qualification on match day 5 of the World Cup qualifiers. The Group F leaders lost 2-0 away to Ireland and are now just two points ahead of their closest rivals, Hungary. However, the Lusitanians' gaffe is unlikely to have any major consequences. With a point on Sunday against bottom-placed Armenia, the Portuguese will most likely have their World Cup ticket in the bag, while Hungary and Ireland will have to fight it out in a direct duel for a play-off spot.

Cristiano Ronaldo will not play in the final game. The superstar lost his nerve after an hour of play and elbowed his opponent. After the VAR intervened, Ronaldo was sent off with a red card and is therefore suspended for the match against Armenia.

Albania definitely in the play-offs

Albania's dream of a first World Cup appearance lives on after a 1-0 win against Andorra. Because England, who have already qualified, also beat Serbia 2-0 in Group K, Albania can no longer be denied second place and the associated play-off place.

