According to the business magazine Forbes, Cristiano Ronaldo is the world's highest-earning sportsman. The Portuguese, who works in Saudi Arabia, has an annual income of 275 million dollars.

Syl Battistuzzi

Ronaldo tops the Forbes list ahead of NBA star Steph Curry and boxer Tyson Fury. NFL star Dak Prescott narrowly misses out on the podium. Lionel Messi takes fifth place. Karim Benzema, in eighth place, is another footballer in the top ten.

The 40-year-old Portuguese earns a salary of 225 million dollars per season at Al-Nassr. He also earns a further 50 million from income such as sponsors and license fees.

Steph Curry, meanwhile, only receives a salary of 56 million dollars from the Golden State Warriors, for which he earns 100 million dollars off the court.

Fury, who has since retired, received a lot of money as a boxer (140 million dollars), but less outside the ring (6 million).

Messi's income from sponsors and the like (75 million dollars) exceeds his salary from Inter Miami (60 million dollars). The ratio is different for Benzema. The 37-year-old Frenchman earns 100 million dollars from Al-Ittihad, but only 4 million dollars from other sources.