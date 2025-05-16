  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Best earning sportsman Ronaldo earns over a quarter of a billion dollars - Messi and Benzema also in the top 10

Syl Battistuzzi

16.5.2025

No one earns as much as him: according to Forbes, Cristiano Ronaldo has an annual income of 275 million dollars.
No one earns as much as him: according to Forbes, Cristiano Ronaldo has an annual income of 275 million dollars.
IMAGO

According to the business magazine Forbes, Cristiano Ronaldo is the world's highest-earning sportsman. The Portuguese, who works in Saudi Arabia, has an annual income of 275 million dollars.

16.05.2025, 18:30

16.05.2025, 18:39

Ronaldo tops the Forbes list ahead of NBA star Steph Curry and boxer Tyson Fury. NFL star Dak Prescott narrowly misses out on the podium. Lionel Messi takes fifth place. Karim Benzema, in eighth place, is another footballer in the top ten.

The 40-year-old Portuguese earns a salary of 225 million dollars per season at Al-Nassr. He also earns a further 50 million from income such as sponsors and license fees.

Steph Curry, meanwhile, only receives a salary of 56 million dollars from the Golden State Warriors, for which he earns 100 million dollars off the court.

Fury, who has since retired, received a lot of money as a boxer (140 million dollars), but less outside the ring (6 million).

Messi's income from sponsors and the like (75 million dollars) exceeds his salary from Inter Miami (60 million dollars). The ratio is different for Benzema. The 37-year-old Frenchman earns 100 million dollars from Al-Ittihad, but only 4 million dollars from other sources.

The top 10

  • Cristiano Ronaldo 275 million dollars ⚽️
  • Steph Curry 156 million dollars 🏀
  • Tyson Fury 146 million dollars 🥊
  • Dak Prescott 137 million dollars 🏈
  • Lionel Messi 135 million dollars ⚽️
  • LeBron James 133.8 million dollars 🏀
  • Juan Soto 114 million dollars ⚾
  • Karim Benzema 104 million dollars ⚽️
  • Shohei Ohtani 102.5 million dollars ⚾
  • Kevin Durant 101.4 million dollars 🏀
Show more

More soccer

All games, all goals. Aarau secure barrage place thanks to last-minute win ++ Thun dive in Bellinzona

All games, all goalsAarau secure barrage place thanks to last-minute win ++ Thun dive in Bellinzona

Simone Rapp is Mr. Relegation Battle.

Simone Rapp is Mr. Relegation Battle"If you're stuck in a quagmire and kicking in all directions in a panic, you're going down"

National team star in danger of missing the European Championships. Alisha Lehmann on not being called up:

National team star in danger of missing the European ChampionshipsAlisha Lehmann on not being called up: "It hit me very hard"