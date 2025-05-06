Ronaldo and his son show off their muscles. Screenshot: Instagram

Cristiano dos Santos, Cristiano Ronaldo's eldest son, is called up for Portugal's U15 national team for the first time. This fills the dad with pride.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you Cristiano dos Santos, Cristiano Ronaldo's eldest son, has been called up for Portugal's U15 national team for the first time.

The 14-year-old will play in a tournament in Croatia in May.

The 40-year-old dad is very proud of his offspring. Show more

14-year-old Cristiano dos Santos will be called up for Portugal's U15 national team for the first time on Tuesday. The eldest son of superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is set to take part in a tournament in Croatia from May 13 to 18. The Portuguese team will face Japan, Greece and England. Like his dad, Cristiano dos Santos plays for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

You can find some highlight clips of Ronaldo's offspring online. There are certain similarities with his dad, such as his tremendous jumping ability, his finishing power and, of course, the captain's armband looks really good on him too. He also wears the number 7 like his dad.

His dad is mighty proud of his offspring

Whether he will one day pursue a career similar to his father's is still written in the stars. But he is certainly blessed with talent. We've known that for years. We won't forget how he scored four goals for Juventus Turin's U9s in September 2018. And that was at a time when his dad had yet to score a league goal for the Old Lady.

Be that as it may, 'CR7' is of course his biggest fan. In his Instagram story, the 40-year-old wrote above a picture of the U15 squad: "Orgulho em ti, filho!" In German: "I'm proud of you, my son!" He also added a flame after his son's name.

Ronaldo, who won the European Championship title with Portugal in 2016 and still plays for the national team, has five children.