Cristiano Ronaldo thinks a lot of Kylian Mbappé, but the Portuguese believes Mbappé is playing in the wrong position at Real Madrid. imago

Cristiano Ronaldo makes a clear statement about Kylian Mbappé's role at Real Madrid in an interview. CR7 also reveals that he once almost ended up at FC Barcelona.

Jan Arnet

In an interview with Eduardo Aguirre on the Spanish TV program "El Chiringuito", Cristiano Ronaldo talks about Kylian Mbappé, among other things, and makes it clear: "In my opinion, Kylian doesn't know how to play as a striker. It's not that he can't, it's just not his position."

Ronaldo is considered Mbappé's great idol. "If I was at Real, I would teach him how to play as a number nine. I wasn't originally a striker, but I've adapted to this position," explains the Portuguese. "Mbappé has the qualities to be successful. I say to the Real fans: look after the boy. Mbappé is very good, Real Madrid must help him and protect him."

Will Ronaldo return to Europe once again?

CR7 himself became an icon at the Whites, but surprisingly left the club for Juventus Turin in 2018 and is now winding down his career in Saudi Arabia with Al-Nassr. However, the soon-to-be 40-year-old is not ruling out a return to Real - in whatever form.

Still going strong at almost 40: Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 23 goals in 25 competitive games for Al-Nassr this season. Keystone

"I still communicate with Florentino (Real president, editor's note) from time to time and wouldn't rule out returning one day to be part of something special," he says. His contract with Al-Nassr runs until the summer. The superstar says of a possible end to his career: "I could retire today and I wouldn't regret it, but it would be a shame because I can still make the difference."

Almost moved to Barça at a young age

Who knows, maybe there really will be a sensational Real return in the summer - and Ronaldo can teach Mbappé how to "play properly as a striker". However, Ronaldo would almost have moved to Madrid's great rivals.

"I could have played for Barcelona. I was in contact with someone from the club who wanted to sign me, but it didn't happen," Ronaldo reveals. Before his move from Sporting Lisbon to Manchester United, there was also interest from Barça. "They wanted to sign me next year, but Manchester were quicker."