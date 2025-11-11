Talks about the end of his career: Cristiano Ronaldo. dpa

After recently announcing his retirement, Cristiano Ronaldo reassures his fans. He will hang up his football boots "maybe in a year or two".

Keystone-SDA SDA

Portugal's record goalscorer said this at a media event on Tuesday. The previous week, the 40-year-old had remarked that he wanted to draw a line under his active career "soon". In all likelihood, Ronaldo will fulfill his multi-million euro contract with Saudi club Al-Nassr. He is tied to the club from Riyadh until 2027. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner noted that he feels very well physically.

Next year's World Cup, however, will be his last. "Yes, definitely. I'll be 41 years old by then and I think it's the right time." Portugal have not yet qualified for the tournament, but could do so with a win against Ireland on Thursday.