A Ronaldo brace - including a dubious penalty in the 104th minute - gives Al-Nassr victory against Al-Fayha. The Saudi legionnaires Malcom, Riyad Mahrez, Merih Demiral and Ruben Neves mock the penalty gift on social media.

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Cristiano Ronaldo scores two goals in Al-Nassr's 2-1 win over Al-Fayha, including a controversial penalty in the 104th minute.

The late penalty kick prompted ridicule on social media from players such as Malcom, Mahrez, Neves and Demiral, who suspected Ronaldo had been favored.

Ronaldo apparently reacted personally to the criticism and unfollowed national team colleague Ruben Neves on social media. Show more

On Saturday, Al-Nassr celebrated their seventh win in their seventh game in the championship. However, the 2:1 win against Al-Fayha (including ex-YB player Silvère Ganvoula) was only wrapped up deep into stoppage time when the VAR intervened after a (normal) tackle in the penalty area and the referee finally pointed to the spot.

This is the penalty Al Nassr got. They really want Ronaldo to win atleast a single trophy. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Iju3Z3uqLr — Fcb Zone (@FcBarcaZone) November 1, 2025

Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo did not need to be asked twice and converted the penalty kick with ease in the 104th minute. It was his eighth goal of the season. The 40-year-old had already scored in the 37th minute after a powerful assist from former Bayern star Kingsley Coman. The Portuguese has now scored 952 goals in his career.

The highly controversial penalty in the 14th minute of stoppage time made the competition laugh - at least on social media, as reported by "Sport Bild".

Other Saudi stars make fun of themselves

The Brazilian Malcom (Al Hilal, formerly of Barça) wrote "Super penalti" on Instagram, garnishing his post with 23 applause emojis, eleven curse emojis and 25 laugh-out-loud emojis. His team-mate (and Ronaldo's team-mate from the Portuguese national team) Ruben Neves and Turkish international Merih Demiral (Al-Ahli, also once a team-mate of CR7 at Juve) also posted a series of dead-laugh smiley faces. Former Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez (Al-Ahli) also posted four smiley faces and two applause emojis to accompany a photo of the penalty.

The message from the competition is clear: the league wants to help CR7 win a title. In fact, the five-time world footballer has yet to win a trophy with Al-Nassr, for whom he has been scoring goals since 2022.

Nevertheless, the mockery of the other legionnaires is probably simply the result of envy. After all, Al-Nassr simply has a squad that would also do well at top European clubs, with Sadio Mané (ex-Bayern and Liverpool), Marcelo Brozovic (ex-Inter), Iñigo Martínez (ex-Barça) and João Félix (Atlético, Chelsea, Barça, Milan, among others) joining Ronaldo and Coman.

Nevertheless, Ronaldo apparently took the attacks personally. He is said to have already unfollowed his national team colleague Ruben Neves on social media.