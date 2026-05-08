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Uproar over Al-Nassr star Ronaldo scores for the 100th time in Saudi Arabia - and causes a stir with an obscene gesture

dpa

8.5.2026 - 08:57

Scored his 100th goal in the Saudi Arabian league: Cristiano Ronaldo.
Scored his 100th goal in the Saudi Arabian league: Cristiano Ronaldo.
IMAGO/Anadolu Agency

Cristiano Ronaldo scores an anniversary goal for Al-Nassr. The title race remains exciting - now a possibly decisive duel is imminent.

DPA

08.05.2026, 08:57

08.05.2026, 08:58

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored his 100th goal in the Saudi Arabian league and is getting ever closer to his goal of 1,000 in his football career. In his club Al-Nassr's 4-2 win over Al-Shabab, the 41-year-old Portuguese scored a quarter of an hour before the final whistle, converting a pass from former Bayern professional Sadio Mané to make it 3-1. The other three goals were scored by Portugal's João Félix.

It was Ronaldo's 26th goal of the season in the league and the 971st of his career. "Ronaldo is always dangerous, we saw that today," said Al-Nassr coach Jorge Jesus.

His team lead the table with five points ahead of Al-Hilal (including Karim Benzema), who have played one game less and will be Ronaldo's next opponents next Tuesday. The former world footballer has been active in Saudi Arabia since December 2022 and is still waiting for a major title there.

During the match, CR7 was provoked by the opposing fans with shouts of "Messi, Messi". Ronaldo then demonstratively grabbed his crotch.

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