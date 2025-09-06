Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring two more goals for Portugal Keystone

Portugal start their World Cup qualifying campaign with a commanding win. In Armenia, the Nations League winners with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring twice won 5:0.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Ronaldo scored his 139th and 140th international goals in Yerevan to make it 2-0 and 4-0. The 40-year-old was joined on the scoresheet by João Felix twice and João Cancelo. Remarkably, all the goals were scored by players from the Saudi Arabian Pro League.

England celebrated their fourth clean sheet in their fourth World Cup qualifier. National coach Thomas Tuchel's team beat Andorra 2-0 in Birmingham thanks to an own goal midway through the first half and a goal from Declan Rice after the break. England lead Group K with a two-point lead over Serbia. The Serbs won 1-0 in Latvia thanks to a goal from Juventus Turin's Dusan Vlahovic.

You might also be interested in