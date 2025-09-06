  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

World Cup qualifying Ronaldo scores twice for Portugal - England also win

SDA

6.9.2025 - 20:11

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring two more goals for Portugal
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring two more goals for Portugal
Keystone

Portugal start their World Cup qualifying campaign with a commanding win. In Armenia, the Nations League winners with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring twice won 5:0.

Keystone-SDA

06.09.2025, 20:11

06.09.2025, 21:01

Ronaldo scored his 139th and 140th international goals in Yerevan to make it 2-0 and 4-0. The 40-year-old was joined on the scoresheet by João Felix twice and João Cancelo. Remarkably, all the goals were scored by players from the Saudi Arabian Pro League.

England celebrated their fourth clean sheet in their fourth World Cup qualifier. National coach Thomas Tuchel's team beat Andorra 2-0 in Birmingham thanks to an own goal midway through the first half and a goal from Declan Rice after the break. England lead Group K with a two-point lead over Serbia. The Serbs won 1-0 in Latvia thanks to a goal from Juventus Turin's Dusan Vlahovic.

"Ridiculous, lackluster, boring"England fans leave stadium in droves - press pounces on Thomas Tuchel

The Nati scores for the 4:0 against Kosovo. Tooth gap gone and Embolo bites twice!

The Nati scores for the 4:0 against KosovoTooth gap gone and Embolo bites twice!

You might also be interested in

More from the department

Broken collarbone. PSG coach Luis Enrique requires surgery after cycling accident

Broken collarbonePSG coach Luis Enrique requires surgery after cycling accident

Only 9,000 tickets are gone. Swiss national team threatens to play in front of half-empty stands

Only 9,000 tickets are goneSwiss national team threatens to play in front of half-empty stands

Not 1.4 million pounds paid. English rising star denies record transfer

Not 1.4 million pounds paidEnglish rising star denies record transfer