World Cup qualifying Ronaldo scores twice for Portugal - England and Austria also win

6.9.2025 - 20:11

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring two more goals for Portugal
Portugal start their World Cup qualifying campaign with a commanding win. In Armenia, the Nations League winners with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring twice won 5:0.

06.09.2025, 20:11

06.09.2025, 23:20

Ronaldo scored his 139th and 140th international goals in Yerevan to make it 2-0 and 4-0. The 40-year-old was joined on the scoresheet by João Felix twice and João Cancelo. Remarkably, all the goals were scored by players from the Saudi Arabian Pro League.

In the second game of this group, Hungary, who host Portugal on Tuesday, squandered a 2-0 lead in Ireland. Adam Idah, who came on as a substitute in the final quarter of an hour, scored to make it 2-2 in Dublin.

England celebrated their fourth clean sheet in their fourth World Cup qualifier. National coach Thomas Tuchel's team beat Andorra 2-0 in Birmingham thanks to an own goal midway through the first half and a goal from Declan Rice after the break. England lead Group K with a two-point lead over Serbia. The Serbs won 1-0 in Latvia thanks to a goal from Juventus Turin's Dusan Vlahovic.

"Ridiculous, lackluster, boring"England fans leave stadium in droves - press pounces on Thomas Tuchel

The top match in Group H will take place on Tuesday. Austria and Bosnia-Herzegovina are the two teams with an unblemished record so far. Austria celebrated their third win with a 1-0 victory over Cyprus, while Bosnia-Herzegovina's 6-0 win in San Marino was their fourth.

The Nati scores for the 4:0 against Kosovo. Tooth gap gone and Embolo bites twice!

The Nati scores for the 4:0 against KosovoTooth gap gone and Embolo bites twice!

