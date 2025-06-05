Portugal are in the final thanks to his goal: Cristiano Ronaldo. dpa

After the semi-final defeat in the Nations League, there is no praise from the media for the German team. Instead, two Portuguese players in particular were celebrated.

Two players in particular are the focus of the media after Portugal's 2:1 win over Germany. They are the goalscorers of the Nations League finalists. The German national team received no compliments for their performance in Munich.

Switzerland 🇨🇭

"Blick": "Even before the game, there is excitement in Munich for the first time. Around 50 minutes before the scheduled kick-off, the two goalkeepers are disturbed by a thunderstorm while warming up. Due to the heavy hail, ter Stegen and his counterpart Costa had to return to the dressing room - the match was kicked off ten minutes late. No goals were scored afterwards."

"Tages-Anzeiger":"The eternal Cristiano Ronaldo shattered the German national team's dream of winning their first Nations League title with his 137th goal for Portugal."

Germany 🇩🇪

"Bild":"The title is gone - and Cristiano of all people robs us of it!"

"Süddeutsche Zeitung":"First a thunderstorm spoiled the warm-up, then opponents Portugal spoiled the DFB team's spirit of optimism. Once again, the hoped-for premiere title in the Nations League will not happen."

"Der Westen":"The dream is over! Germany loses to Portugal in the semi-finals. The absence of three key players was particularly noticeable."

"Welt":"40-year-old Ronaldo knocks Germany out of the Nations League."

"kicker":"Portugal shattered Germany's dream of winning the Nations League title in Munich. After Germany took the lead, the Portuguese turned the game around in just a few minutes. Cristiano Ronaldo not only ended his horror record against Germany, but also scored the winner. Of course, a defeat is no reason to immediately declare a state of alarm. Nevertheless, it became clear that if the German team, which has recently regained its strength, loses important pillars and, in some cases, the revived basic virtues, then it still lacks a lot to be in the European top class."

DFB team has to take criticism. IMAGO/Oryk HAIST

Austria 🇦🇹

"Kleine Zeitung": "Superstar Ronaldo sealed Germany's downfall."

Portugal 🇵🇹

"A Bola":"A quarter of a century after his father Sérgio, Francisco Conceição came off the bench and became one of the rare Portuguese heroes in the history of duels with Germany with a magnificent goal; Ronaldo, in his 40s, took care of the rest."

"Diario de Noticias":"25 years later, another Conceição helped the team beat Germany."

"Público":"Portugal qualified for the Nations League final with a 2:1 win over Germany, returning to winning ways 25 years after their 3:0 victory at Euro 2000. But this comeback victory was only possible because Portugal stopped thinking too much and simplified their game."

Portugal's Francisco Conceição celebrates after scoring to make it 1-1. Federico Gambarini/dpa

Spain 🇪🇸

"El País":"The Nagelsmann team hadn't lost since the defeat to Spain in the quarter-finals of Euro 2024. Yesterday that streak came to an end without anyone being surprised."

"Mundo deportivo":"1:2: Cristiano wins his duel with ter Stegen, Portugal prevents Germany in the final. (...) The victory confirms Roberto Martínez as Portugal coach, even if there are doubts about his future in some circles."

"Sport":"Cristiano eliminates the best ter Stegen and sends Portugal to the final. (...) The Nagelsmann eleven were in excellent form before this semi-final and have only lost one of their last eleven home games: the quarter-final of the European Championship against La Roja with Mikel Merino's impressive goal."

"Marca": "Cristiano Ronaldo is worth another final. The first half of the first Nations League semi-final was characterized by the fear of defeat and the fatigue that had accumulated due to an overloaded schedule. The absence of Rüdiger, Musiala ... was also noticeable.

France 🇫🇷

"L'Équipe":"Portugal, who are technically stronger and have the momentum of their Champions League winners PSG, knocked Germany off their throne 2-1 in Munich on Wednesday."

"Le Figaro":"Ronaldo unchanging, the PSG Portuguese tireless, the German team pitiful."

"Le Parisien":"In an evenly-matched game, Germany missed the chance to secure a Nations League final. The Portuguese were to blame, turning the game around after the Germans had taken the lead. (...) Germany dreamed of winning the Nations League. It was missed again."

Italy 🇮🇹

"La Rebubblica": "Martínez's men pulled off a feat in Munich: they responded to Wirtz's early goal with goals from the Juventus striker (Conceição) and from CR7, whose 137th goal of the season was his first."

"Tuttosport":"Conceição, a crazy goal in the Nations League: The Portuguese scores the equalizer against Germany! The Juve talent was substituted for Trincao in the 58th minute and scored within just five minutes to equalize against the Germans (...) thanks to a fabulous goal. Another five minutes passed and Cristiano Ronaldo's 2-1 goal sent the Lusitanians through to the final of the competition."