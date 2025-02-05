The "greatest footballer in history" in his own words is celebrating his 40th birthday. The perfect gift from blue Sport for Cristiano Ronaldo: his forty best sayings - and most beautiful topless photos.
«People envy me because I'm rich, beautiful and a good footballer. There is no other explanation.»
«Your love makes me strong, your hate makes me unstoppable.»
«If everyone played at my level, we'd be first.»
«I see myself as the best footballer in the world. If you don't believe you're the best, you'll never achieve what you're capable of.»
«Without football, my life is worth nothing.»
«Talent without hard work means nothing.»
«Winning - that's the most important thing for me. It's as simple as that.»
«Talent isn't everything. You can have been given everything in the cradle, but you have to learn to behave like the best.»
«I don't care if people hate me. It spurs me on.»
«I'm living in a dream that I never want to wake up from.»
«Why should I lie. I'm not going to be a hypocrite and tell the opposite of what I think, like others do.»
«The referees say they protect the talented players. But when I play, nobody protects me. You can't touch others, but you can hit me with a stick. I don't understand that.»
«I know I'm a good professional. Nobody is tougher on me than I am. And that will never change, never.»
«Maybe they hate me because I'm too good.»
«Of course the club can pay 94 million euros for me. I think I'm worth more.»
«I want to end my career with dignity and not play in the USA, Qatar or Dubai.»
«I only feel bad when I play badly. Fortunately, that rarely happens.»
«Thank you all for taking part in the CR7 boys' underwear competition - it was a real pleasure to see all your photos.»
«We lost because we didn't win.»
«We don't want to talk about our dreams. We want to make them come true.»
«If you think you're already perfect, you never will be.»
«Siiiiiiiiiii»
«We can't live with being obsessed with what other people think about us. It's impossible to live like that. Not even God has managed to please the whole world.»
«I have my weaknesses too, but I'm a professional who doesn't like to fail or lose.»
«I don't have to prove anything to anyone. There is nothing to prove.»
«Dreams are not what you see in your sleep, dreams are things that don't let you sleep.»
«Too much humility is a shortcoming.»
«I never promise anything. Not to my mother. Not to my fans.»
«For me, being the best means proving it in different countries and at different championships.»
«It motivates me a lot that people are interested in me.»
«Today there are opportunities that nobody knows if they will come again in the future.»
«I prefer other people to judge my playing style and characterize me rather than me describing myself.»
«I don't have many friends in football. The people I really trust are not many ... Most of the time I'm alone.»
«I have a vision of the game. I see things differently to others. That makes me unique.»
«I'm proud of who I am and I don't need anyone to validate that.»
«I'm not a machine, I'm a human being, I have feelings.»
«I like to express myself on the field. I'm not afraid to show my feelings.»
«I don't really have a private life. I'm already used to it. Yes, sometimes it's difficult, but I've made the choice.»
«I know that whoever likes football likes me.»
«I'm the best in history. Period.»