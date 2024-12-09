Nani won the 2016 European Championship final against France with Portugal Keystone

The 112-time Portuguese international Nani is retiring. The 38-year-old attacking player, a long-time companion of Cristiano Ronaldo, last played for Estrela Amadora in his home country.

Before returning to his birthplace, Nani played for Manchester United, Fenerbahce Istanbul, Valencia and Lazio Rome, among others. The winger also played in Australia and the USA. He scored 24 goals for the national team, three of them on the way to the 2016 European Championship title in France.

Without statistical value, but legendary in Switzerland is Nani's cross in December 2011 in the Champions League match between Basel and Manchester United (2:1): Markus Steinhöfer volleyed his cross into his own crossbar at St. Jakob-Park. An action that the Basel fans honored with a song.

