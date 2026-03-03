  1. Residential Customers
Drone attacks in Riyadh Ronaldo's private jet is said to have flown to Spain - but was the star footballer on board?

dpa

3.3.2026 - 12:40

Cristiano Ronaldo has been playing for Al-Nassr in Riyadh since 2023.
Keystone

The conflicts in the Middle East are having an impact on sport. Matches are being canceled, professionals are stranded. According to media reports, Cristiano Ronaldo has already left Saudi Arabia. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano denies the rumors.

DPA

03.03.2026, 12:40

03.03.2026, 17:07

Due to the Iran war, a match of Cristiano Ronaldo's club Al Nassr has also been canceled for the time being. The team from the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh was actually due to play Al Wasl in Dubai this week as part of Champions League Two. However, the match scheduled for Wednesday in the United Arab Emirates was canceled due to the clashes in the region, as were the other games in the Middle East.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) in Kuala Lumpur announced that it was monitoring the rapidly developing situation and wanted to ensure the safety of players, teams, officials and fans.

The situation in Riyadh is also threatening. The US embassy was hit by drones from Iran. According to media reports, superstar Ronaldo's private jet left the city on Monday evening. The jet is said to have landed in Madrid on Tuesday night. However, it has not been officially confirmed whether Ronaldo and his family were on board the plane.

Transfer guru denies Ronaldo rumors

As Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano announced on Tuesday evening on the X platform, Ronaldo is still in Saudi Arabia.

"Reports that Cristiano Ronaldo has left Saudi Arabia with his family are far from the truth," writes Romano, adding: "Cristiano is currently receiving treatment at the Al Nassr training ground after having minor problems in the last game. He has not left Saudi Arabia for Madrid."

Tennis pros have to go to Indian Wells

The tennis tournament in Dubai, which has now ended, has also been affected by the severe restrictions on air travel in the region. The professional organization ATP explained in a statement that it is in regular contact with players, their teams and the responsible local authorities.

The next tournament on the agenda is the event in Indian Wells, California. The ATP said it was supporting players and teams so that they could leave safely as soon as conditions allowed.

WORLD CUP 2026. Iran faces severe consequences if it withdraws from World Cup

WORLD CUP 2026Iran faces severe consequences if it withdraws from World Cup

