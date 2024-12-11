These six defeats in six games are really hurting RB Leipzig. It is reportedly quiet in the dressing room. Those responsible are not sugarcoating anything.

The 2:3 defeat against Aston Villa means RB Leipzig can no longer reach the next round of the Champions League. The Saxons are seven points off 24th place and participation in the play-offs.

It was the sixth defeat in the sixth game of the new league phase. Show more

The analysis after the sixth defeat in the sixth game in the Champions League was unsparing and honest. "An unbelievable amount" was missing, said RB Leipzig managing director Marcel Schäfer: "The competition has been very disappointing for us in every respect so far." Advancing this season is out of the question, even two wins in the remaining games were not enough.

It was quiet in the dressing room, reported attacker Christoph Baumgartner after the 3-2 defeat at home to Aston Villa on Tuesday evening. When the players went to bed, Leipzig were 34th out of 36 in the new league phase of the European Champions League. However, Slovan Bratislava and Young Boys Bern, who are still behind the Saxons, can still overtake them this Wednesday if they score against Atlético Madrid and VfB Stuttgart.

Pure disappointment in Leipzig. dpa

"A cucumber goal" makes the difference

"That's how it works in sport sometimes," said coach Marco Rose. It was not an undeserved defeat. "Nevertheless, the lads put up a fight, but at the moment we simply can't do any more," emphasized the 48-year-old in view of the high number of personnel absentees and the continuous use of the still-fit professionals in three competitions.

The fact that Amadou Haidara also had to leave the field at the break due to muscular problems and the decisive goal was deflected in the 85th minute was in keeping with the season's performance in the Champions League. Or as Schäfer put it: "A cucumber goal." The remaining games in January against Sporting Lisbon at the Red Bull Arena and then Sturm Graz will now only serve as a motivational pattern with no lasting value in the Champions League.

