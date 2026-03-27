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At the age of 78 Roy Hodgson coach of Bristol City

SDA

27.3.2026 - 14:06

Roy Hodgson is coaching again at the age of 78.
Roy Hodgson is coaching again at the age of 78.
Picture: Keystone

At the age of 78, Roy Hodgson is once again taking on a coaching role. The former Swiss national team coach replaces Austrian Gerhard Struber, who has been released from his post at English second division club Bristol City.

Keystone-SDA

27.03.2026, 14:06

27.03.2026, 14:24

The 49-year-old Struber, who previously worked for Salzburg and 1. FC Köln, only took over at the Championship club last summer. Bristol City are currently ranked 16th out of 24 teams.

Hodgson succeeds the Salzburg man on an interim basis. His last stop was Crystal Palace until two years ago. He had already worked at Bristol City once before, at the beginning of his long coaching career in the early 1980s.

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