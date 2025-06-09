Albion Rrahmani, the Sparta Prague striker, scores three goals for Kosovo in the test match against Comoros (archive photo) Keystone

Kosovo, Switzerland's opponents in the World Cup qualifiers, also win their second test match in June. The result was a 4:2 home win against the Comoros.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Although the Comoros are only ranked 105th in the world, they can dream of taking part in the 2026 World Cup in North America. After six games, they are in 2nd place in their six-team group, three points behind Ghana.

In Pristina, the national team from the African island state took the lead, but then relinquished control of the game. Kosovo's match-winner was Albion Rrahmani. The 24-year-old striker from Sparta Prague, who had already scored twice in the 5:2 win against Armenia last Friday, scored three goals against the Comoros. Super League players Donat Rrudhani (Lucerne) and Bledian Krasniqi (Zurich) were called up for the national team under former FCZ coach Franco Foda.

Switzerland open their World Cup qualifying campaign on September 5 with a home match against Kosovo in Basel.