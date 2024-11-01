The Portuguese Ruben Amorim was previously also traded at Liverpool FC and Manchester City - now he is taking over at Manchester United. Picture: John Walton/PA Wire/dpa

Manchester United appoint Ruben Amorim as new head coach. The Portuguese will move from Sporting Lisbon to England on November 11.

SDA

Ruben Amorim has signed a contract with Manchester United until the summer of 2027. Ruud van Nistelrooy, the interim successor to Erik ten Hag, who was dismissed on Monday, will remain in charge of the Red Devils for the next three games.

It's done.



Bem-vindo ao Manchester United, Ruben Amorim 🇵🇹🤝🔴#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 1, 2024

During this time, the 39-year-old Amorim will continue his work at Sporting Lisbon. Sporting, the leaders in Portugal (9 games, 9 wins), play league games against Estrela and Braga and host Manchester City in the Champions League until November 10. After that, there will be no more games in the league for three weeks. This also gives Sporting Lisbon time to decide on Amorim's successor.

Ruben Amorim is the sixth manager of Manchester United since Sir Alex Ferguson retired after 26 years in 2013.

Videos from the department

SDA