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Former Man Utd Coach Joins Milan Ruben Amorim to coach Jashari and Athekame

SDA

16.6.2026 - 19:07

Ruben Amorim to Coach AC Milan
Ruben Amorim to Coach AC Milan
Keystone

Ruben Amorim is the new head coach of AC Milan. The Portuguese coach is tasked with leading the Italian powerhouse back to success.

Keystone-SDA

16.06.2026, 19:07

16.06.2026, 19:23

Under his predecessor, Massimiliano Allegri, the Rossoneri failed to qualify for the Champions League. In addition to the head coach, the general manager, the sporting director, and the technical director of the Milan club were also let go.

Most recently, Amorim had been employed by Manchester United since November 2024, but the top English club released the 41-year-old in January.

AC Milan currently has two Swiss players under contract: World Cup participant Ardon Jashari and Zachary Athekame.

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