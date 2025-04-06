  1. Residential Customers
Is he even facing the end of the season? Ruben Vargas injured in the match against Atletico Madrid

SDA

6.4.2025 - 20:18

Ruben Vargas is in danger of being ruled out until the end of the season. Sevilla FC's Swiss international suffered an injury in the match against Atlético Madrid.

Keystone-SDA

06.04.2025, 20:18

06.04.2025, 20:39

Vargas had to be substituted in the 11th minute of his team's 2-1 defeat on Sunday. The club announced that, according to initial examinations, Vargas suffered a strain to the knee flexor on the back of his thigh muscle.

The mishap occurred through no fault of his opponent shortly before Sevilla's opening goal. Sevilla only conceded the 1-2 through Pablo Barrios in the 93rd minute.

