Ruben Vargas is in danger of being ruled out until the end of the season. Sevilla FC's Swiss international suffered an injury in the match against Atlético Madrid.
Vargas had to be substituted in the 11th minute of his team's 2-1 defeat on Sunday. The club announced that, according to initial examinations, Vargas suffered a strain to the knee flexor on the back of his thigh muscle.
The mishap occurred through no fault of his opponent shortly before Sevilla's opening goal. Sevilla only conceded the 1-2 through Pablo Barrios in the 93rd minute.