Ruben Vargas is continuing his career in Spain. The Swiss international is moving from Bundesliga club Augsburg to Sevilla FC.

The change of scenery for the 26-year-old winger had been on the cards. The Lucerne international expressed his desire for a move to the management of his previous employer some time ago. "I've already emphasized several times that I feel ready for the next step. After five and a half years at FC Augsburg, I would now like to take a new path in a different league," said Vargas.

At Augsburg, the Lucerne native, whose contract would have expired at the end of the season, only made eight partial appearances in the current championship. One reason for this was an ankle injury that forced him to take a break. Despite his recent mixed performances, those responsible in Augsburg would have liked to have extended the collaboration.

"We would have liked to have extended the contract before the last transfer window. However, Ruben has informed us that he does not want to extend his contract. As we also have an economic responsibility for the club, we worked together to find a solution that makes sense for both sides," explained Augsburg's sporting director Marinko Jurendic.

Before moving to Germany, Vargas had played for his home club Lucerne. According to a statement from Sevilla FC, Vargas has signed with the club until the summer of 2029. The two clubs have agreed not to disclose the terms of the contract.

Sevilla are currently in 13th place in the La Liga standings.