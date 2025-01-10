  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Career move for national team star Ruben Vargas on Sevilla transfer: "I want to take a new path"

SDA

10.1.2025 - 10:26

Ruben Vargas is now playing for Sevilla FC
Ruben Vargas is now playing for Sevilla FC
Keystone

Ruben Vargas is continuing his career in Spain. The Swiss international is moving from Bundesliga club Augsburg to Sevilla FC.

Keystone-SDA

10.01.2025, 10:26

10.01.2025, 10:51

The change of scenery for the 26-year-old winger had been on the cards. The Lucerne international expressed his desire for a move to the management of his previous employer some time ago. "I've already emphasized several times that I feel ready for the next step. After five and a half years at FC Augsburg, I would now like to take a new path in a different league," said Vargas.

At Augsburg, the Lucerne native, whose contract would have expired at the end of the season, only made eight partial appearances in the current championship. One reason for this was an ankle injury that forced him to take a break. Despite his recent mixed performances, those responsible in Augsburg would have liked to have extended the collaboration.

Transfer ticker. Official: Vargas moves to Sevilla ++ Okafor for medical check in Leipzig

Transfer tickerOfficial: Vargas moves to Sevilla ++ Okafor for medical check in Leipzig

"We would have liked to have extended the contract before the last transfer window. However, Ruben has informed us that he does not want to extend his contract. As we also have an economic responsibility for the club, we worked together to find a solution that makes sense for both sides," explained Augsburg's sporting director Marinko Jurendic.

Before moving to Germany, Vargas had played for his home club Lucerne. According to a statement from Sevilla FC, Vargas has signed with the club until the summer of 2029. The two clubs have agreed not to disclose the terms of the contract.

Sevilla are currently in 13th place in the La Liga standings.

Football news

FCB President Degen more private than ever.

FCB President Degen more private than ever"I really had to fight with myself"

Xhaka sounds the Nati alarm.

Xhaka sounds the Nati alarm"I don't see everyone having the hunger to subordinate everything to their career"

Bundesliga restart. Little world class, lots of mediocrity - focus on the Swiss legionnaires

Bundesliga restartLittle world class, lots of mediocrity - focus on the Swiss legionnaires

Defeat at the green table. Union Berlin appeals:

Defeat at the green tableUnion Berlin appeals: "This ruling is hugely damaging to football"

Bundesliga. Forfeit win for Bochum after match abandoned at Union Berlin

BundesligaForfeit win for Bochum after match abandoned at Union Berlin