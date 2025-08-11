Today, Rubén Vargas scores for Sevilla and the national team - but it all started with paint and brushes: for blue Sport, he looks back on tough apprenticeship years and big dreams.

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Rubén Vargas began his career with an apprenticeship as a painter, which challenged him physically and at the same time encouraged him to pursue his football dream.

The current Sevilla professional went through a difficult youth period at FC Lucerne, but made his breakthrough with a lot of willpower - the highlight was his goal against Italy in the 2024 European Championship.

Despite painful experiences in penalty shoot-outs, Vargas wants to continue to take on responsibility in the future and is aiming to qualify for the 2026 World Cup with the national team. Show more

Rubén Vargas had a wonderful childhood in his home village of Adligenswil near Lucerne - you'll mainly find little Rubén outside. But his interest in school lessons is limited. No wonder, after all, you have to sit quietly indoors all the time. Not an easy task for children who like to move around. After nine years of school, Vargas does an apprenticeship as a painter.

"After school, I wanted to learn a trade. My stepfather is a carpenter and he knew the painter's business. I spoke to them and asked if they would support me so that I could go to all the training sessions," recalls the current national team star in an interview with blue Sport editor-in-chief Andy Böni, adding: "That was a really nice experience for me. And it also gave me extra motivation to really want to do this with football."

The tough day-to-day work on the construction site didn't put him off: "I wanted to do something physical. I wasn't the kind of person who could sit quietly in a room for long periods of time." What was life as a painter like in concrete terms? "In the summer, I was on the construction site at half past seven and worked until half past three. Then I went straight to training and then home again," summarizes Vargas.

And how did Vargas dribble the after-work beer? "Of course they knew that I had a goal in mind," says Vargas. That's why he wasn't pressured into it. He only has occasional contact with the people from the construction site: "But of course I also try to visit the painting company when I come to Switzerland. There are still people who are still there," he says.

Ruben Vargas made his debut for Lucerne in the summer of 2017 as a 19-year-old. KEYSTONE

The 26-year-old is now a seasoned professional footballer who has made it abroad. Vargas is under contract with Sevilla FC. But he could still paint a wall expertly, says Vargas. "But so far I haven't had to pick up the paintbrush again."

Italy goal a dream

His career began at FC Lucerne, where he also played in the junior section, with the exception of an interlude at Kriens. However, Vargas says that he was on the brink of retirement a few times at FCL: "My youth years were not so easy. I was particularly behind in terms of my physical strength. That's why it was very difficult for me to assert myself."

"My most difficult time in football was at 12, 13 and 14," recalls Vargas, who never had a regular place until the U17s. "I never gave up and always believed in my chances. Of course, it's nice that it paid off like this."

In fact, the lively winger has already experienced some great things as a footballer. The highlight of his career was scoring against Italy at Euro 2024. "To play against Italy in the final round of a tournament like that and then score a goal like that is something you can only dream of."

After beating the defending champions, Switzerland went on to face England in the quarter-finals - and lost on penalties. "It hurts that we were knocked out of the tournament like that," summarized Vargas. They had played a very good game against an "opponent with enormous quality", which made it "all the more bitter", he added.

Going for penalties again - even at a World Cup

At the 2021 European Championships, the Nati players' nerves failed them in a penalty shoot-out against Spain. Vargas himself also misses one of the penalties. Thiago comforts the crying Vargas - the picture goes around the world.

Spain star Thiago Alcantara (l.) comforts Ruben Vargas. KEYSTONE

"They are memories that you naturally have. Missing penalties is never nice. It was also an experience I had to go through as a young player. But I was always someone who liked to shoot penalties. That's why I would do it again," emphasizes Vargas.

Also at the next tournament, the 2026 World Cup? Of course, you have to try to decide the games beforehand so that there are no penalties. "But if that's the case and I'm on the pitch, of course I'd play," says Vargas.

In order to play in the USA, Canada and Mexico next year, you first have to get through the qualifying group with Sweden, Slovenia and Kosovo.

The past has shown that even the supposedly smaller teams are getting better and better and it is no longer so easy to qualify, says Vargas. "These will be games in which we all have to give 100 percent," says the 52-time international.