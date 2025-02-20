This kiss caused a lot of controversy after the 2023 World Cup. Screenshot: ZDF

Spain's ex-association boss Luis Rubiales is found guilty after the kissing scandal at the 2023 World Cup, but does not have to go to prison. He gets off with a fine.

In the trial surrounding the kissing scandal in Spanish football, former association president Luis Rubiales has been found guilty of sexual aggression. However, the 47-year-old will not receive a two-and-a-half-year prison sentence as demanded by the public prosecutor's office. Rubiales was sentenced to a fine of just under 11,000 euros, according to a statement from the State Court in Madrid.

Rubiales had been accused of sexual aggression and coercion because he had kissed world champion Jennifer Hermoso on the mouth during the award ceremony after the final victory at the 2023 World Cup in Australia. Hermoso repeatedly replied and also confirmed in court that the kiss was against her will.

Rubiales must not approach the victim

The defendant was "sentenced to an 18-month fine of 20 euros per day", according to the court's communiqué. Rubiales is also banned from approaching the player within a radius of 200 meters and from communicating with her for one year.

On the very first day of the trial, Hermoso reported that the involuntary kiss after the final of the Women's World Cup 2023 in Sydney had caused her "disgust and revulsion" and "overshadowed one of the happiest days of my life".

The 34-year-old also said that she was put under pressure by Rubiales and former federation employees in the days after the World Cup to play down the matter and not accuse Rubiales.