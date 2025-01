Frenchman Rudi Garcia is to make the Belgian national team strong again Keystone

Rudi Garcia is the new national team coach of Belgium. The 60-year-old Frenchman succeeds Domenico Tedesco, who had to vacate his post after two years.

SDA

Garcia has previously coached Lille, Marseille, AS Roma and Napoli, among others. He has not held a position since leaving Napoli in November 2023.