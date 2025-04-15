  1. Residential Customers
Nerves are on edge at Real Madrid Rüdiger and Bellingham go at each other in training

Jan Arnet

15.4.2025

Jude Bellingham and Antonio Rüdiger clashed in training.
imago

Four points behind Barça in La Liga and the threat of elimination from the Champions League: things are not going according to plan at Real Madrid at the moment. Apparently, two stars are also clashing in training.

15.04.2025, 08:58

15.04.2025, 09:09

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Real Madrid have to turn around a 3-0 deficit in the Champions League quarter-final against Arsenal London.
  • The situation at the Whites is tense ahead of the game. Jude Bellingham and Antonio Rüdiger clashed in training.
  • If Real fail to turn things around, coach Carlo Ancelotti's time in Madrid could come to a premature end, despite his great successes.
The mood at Real Madrid is tense ahead of the Champions League quarter-final second leg against Arsenal. After the 3-0 defeat in London, the Whites have their backs to the wall and must turn up the heat on Wednesday evening (21:00 live on blue Sport) if they are to keep their dream of defending their Champions League title alive.

Now it has apparently come to blows in Real training. According to reports in the Spanish media, Antonio Rüdiger and Jude Bellingham got into an argument. According to the report, team-mates had to intervene and separate the two in order to end the spat.

The argument was apparently triggered by a hard tackle by the German in a training match, to which Bellingham reacted sensitively and insulted Rüdiger. The two went at each other and had to be kept apart. In the end, the situation was resolved and Rüdiger and Bellingham shook hands again.

Ancelotti facing the end?

Real are not only under pressure in the Champions League. In LaLiga, arch-rivals Barça are threatening to pull away decisively and have a four-point lead over the Madrilenians with seven matchdays to go in the season. The pressure on coach Carlo Ancelotti is growing, despite his contract running until 2026, and Madrid are apparently already discussing the possibility of sacking the Italian.

Real need a miracle in the second leg. Coach Ancelotti:

However, Ancelotti himself knows best that the situation can change very quickly with a turnaround against Arsenal. Immediately after the first leg defeat, the Real coach said: "We have to believe in ourselves. Because anything can happen in football - and a lot has already happened at the Bernabéu."

The highlights from the first leg

