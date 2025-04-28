In the cup final against FC Barcelona, Antonio Rüdiger made a serious mistake. imago

Antonio Rüdiger causes a stir with an angry outburst in the Spanish cup final. Lothar Matthäus and Didi Hamann call on the DFB and national coach Julian Nagelsmann to set an example.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Antonio Rüdiger verbally abused the referee in the Copa del Rey final and threw an object in his direction.

The Real Madrid defender has apologized for his outburst. German TV pundits Lothar Matthäus and Didi Hamann are nevertheless demanding consequences for Rüdiger.

With a view to the Nations League games in June, Matthäus called on national coach Julian Nagelsmann to "set an example". Hamann even spoke of a suspension. Show more

Record-breaking German international Lothar Matthäus has called for consequences for Antonio Rüdiger in the DFB squad following his outburst in the Spanish Cup final. National coach Julian Nagelsmann must react. "That's also his job," said the 64-year-old on the Sky90 program.

The German Football Association - in this case Nagelsmann - could not just have a conversation with Rüdiger "and then sweep the matter under the carpet". A signal must also be sent to the outside world, Matthäus emphasized.

The DFB team will face Portugal in the Nations League semi-finals in Munich on June 4. On June 8, they will face France or Spain in the final or third-place match.

Referee verbally abused

Rüdiger took to social media the morning after the match and expressed his remorse. "There is no excuse for my behavior last night. I'm very sorry," wrote the 32-year-old.

Rüdiger had verbally abused the referee and thrown an object at him shortly before the end of extra time in the final against FC Barcelona (2:3). Apparently it was an ice cube. The defender, who had already been substituted a few minutes earlier, was shown the red card. Matthäus is expecting a long ban for Rüdiger. "He was out of his mind. He was no longer under control."

Before Matthäus, Dietmar Hamann had already called for sanctions against Rüdiger. "I think the DFB should suspend him. I wouldn't invite him to the final tournament of the Nations League and would leave him out for the two games," the former Germany international said on Sport1's "Doppelpass" and, like Matthäus later, pointed out that this was not the first time Rüdiger had been conspicuous.

Already a suspended sentence after a freak-out

He was first punished by UEFA earlier this month for a head-down gesture in the Champions League round of 16 against Atlético Madrid. In addition to a one-match ban - suspended for a year - he had to pay a fine of 40,000 euros.

Matthäus now recommended inviting Rüdiger to the Nations League matches. "But I would set an example and that can only be in the end that you somehow don't let him play the way you might have planned before this action (...)."

Rüdiger's employers Real Madrid are also in demand, said coaching veteran Friedhelm Funkel on Sky. "They also have to punish him. There is no way around it." Former FIFA referee Thorsten Kinhöfer is also convinced that the behavior must have consequences. "Rüdiger's behavior is a disgrace. The national coach needs to think about whether a man like that can still represent our country," the 56-year-old told Bild.