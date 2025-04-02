Real Madrid are through to the Spanish Cup final. The Whites had to go into extra time against Real Sociedad in the second leg, but eventually won 5-4 on aggregate.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Antonio Rüdiger's goal in the 115th minute saved the madridistas from having to play a penalty shoot-out. In the spectacular final phase of normal time, both teams had thought they had reached the finish line. First, Mikel Oyarzabal made it 3-1 for the visitors from San Sebastian in the 80th minute, which would have been enough for them to reach the final after losing 1-0 at home.

Jude Bellingham (82nd) and Aurélien Tchouaméni (86th) made it seem as if the pendulum had swung decisively in Real Madrid's favor shortly afterwards, before Oyarzabal saved his team from extra time with a 4-3 victory in the 3rd minute of stoppage time.

The final opponent will be determined on Wednesday in a clash between FC Barcelona and Atlético Madrid. The first leg in Catalonia ended in a spectacular 4-4 draw.