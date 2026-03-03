Real Madrid concede a surprising 1-0 defeat against Getafe - and a scene involving Antonio Rüdiger causes heated discussions. After a knee strike against Diego Rico, the German defender gets away without a penalty.

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Real Madrid have suffered a major setback in the battle for the Spanish championship. The Whites surprisingly lost 1-0 against Getafe.

Antonio Rüdiger hit opponent Diego Rico on the head with his knee and was not penalized despite the harsh action.

For Real, Kylian Mbappé is out injured for the time being and Franco Mastantuono is shown the red card in stoppage time. Show more

In the 27th minute, Diego Rico went down on the left touchline after a tackle and then received a heavy knee to the head from Real defender Rüdiger. The Getafe professional then rolls across the ground and screams - clearly audible over the outside microphones.

Surprisingly, however, there are no consequences for the German international. Neither the referee - Alejandro Muñíz Ruiz did not even call a foul - nor the VAR intervened.

Completely incomprehensible for many users on "X". For most, the 32-year-old defender's action is a clear red card. One user, for example, said: "That's not even allowed in the UFC." Especially as the example of Juve's Lloyd Kelly in the Champions League during the week showed that intent does not necessarily have to be a criterion.

The Spanish media also criticized Rüdiger's tackle in the strongest terms. For "Cadena SER", it was "the most brutal action of the season" and "a cowardly, dangerous, brutal attack" for which the German should have been banned for a long time. "This Rüdiger is the worthy heir to Pepe in terms of violence." For journalist Dani Garrido, one thing is clear: "Rüdiger could have broken Rico's jaw on the spot."

The "Tiempo de Juego" program on the radio station "COPE" also speaks of a "malicious attack". Juanma Castaño comments as follows: "For me, this is an aggression that extends over several games. It's one of the most brutal actions we've seen this year."

Rüdiger's future at Madrid open - Mbappé noticeably absent

Rüdiger also sought a confrontation with an opponent in the 75th minute and roughly rammed a Getafe player to the ground. This action also went unpunished.

Rüdiger's contract with the Whites expires in the summer. It is currently unclear whether the club will extend his contract. On the one hand, another departure in defense seems painful, as David Alaba has already had to leave the club and the injury-prone Éder Militão is currently out of action.

On the other hand, Rüdiger himself has only played nine league games this season due to injury. In addition, his profile - strong in tackles but limited in play - may not fit into the future concept.

In the end, it was a poor evening for Real: Franco Mastantuono was shown the red card in stoppage time for insulting the referee. Before the game, the club also announced that they would be without star striker Kylian Mbappé until further notice. The Frenchman is suffering from an injury to his left knee. The sprain is currently being treated conservatively.