Will the VAR soon also intervene to decide on corners?

The discussions about the video referee could soon take on new dimensions. Instead of limiting the power of the VAR, football's rule makers are aiming to extend its powers.

This could already have consequences for this summer's World Cup. At the meeting of the International Football Association Board (IFAB) in Wales on Saturday, rule changes will be discussed that would have a significant impact on the game. The answers to the most important questions ahead of the meeting of the rule makers near Cardiff.

What rule changes are planned for the VAR?

The most important change is that every corner kick will be checked for accuracy in future. This is stated in the draft rule on the IFAB agenda. This is intended to prevent an incorrectly awarded corner from leading to a goal. It is important that the decision is made in real time, i.e. there are no long checking times as with other video checks.

In future, yellow cards that lead to a yellow-red card as a second caution and therefore an exclusion will also be checked and possibly corrected. There will be no checks for first yellow cards or missed yellow cards that would have led to a yellow-red card, unless it can be proven that the wrong player or team was penalized.

What else is on the agenda?

Gianni Infantino, FIFA President and member of the IFAB, has called for the game to become faster and more attractive. Time-wasting is the enemy of modern football. The so-called eight-second rule for goalkeepers who hold the ball in their hands should also apply to goal kicks and throw-ins in future. The referee indicates the countdown with his fingers. Violations will result in a corner kick or throw-in for the other team.

In future, only ten seconds will remain for substitutions. Players treated on the pitch will then have to wait a period of time to be determined before returning to the pitch. It still needs to be clarified whether this also applies to goalkeepers or whether a team-mate can serve the new penalty.

Will the rules be introduced in any case?

A rejection would be a surprise. As a rule, the IFAB members follow the proposals on the agenda. After all, they were developed at their own meetings. In 2024, there was an unexpected turn of events with the rejection of the blue card, which was to be introduced for 10-minute time penalties. At the time, Infantino vetoed this at short notice.

According to the IFAB's traditional timetable, the new rules will come into force on June 1 at the earliest. The World Cup begins ten days later. FIFA will hardly hesitate to implement the IFAB guidelines.

Why is the IFAB allowed to decide on rules?

The associations from England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland have always had a special position, as modern football in Britain was first given a set of rules in 1863. The associations still have four votes in the IFAB today, while FIFA, as the world governing body, has the same voting rights. The institution is accepted as a regulatory body, especially as external, advisory opinions such as those of Arsène Wenger or Luis Figo are also heard following a reform.