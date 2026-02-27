  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Referee Rule makers plan more power for the VAR

SDA

27.2.2026 - 05:01

Will the VAR soon also intervene to decide on corners?
Will the VAR soon also intervene to decide on corners?
Keystone

The discussions about the video referee could soon take on new dimensions. Instead of limiting the power of the VAR, football's rule makers are aiming to extend its powers.

Keystone-SDA

27.02.2026, 05:01

This could already have consequences for this summer's World Cup. At the meeting of the International Football Association Board (IFAB) in Wales on Saturday, rule changes will be discussed that would have a significant impact on the game. The answers to the most important questions ahead of the meeting of the rule makers near Cardiff.

What rule changes are planned for the VAR?

The most important change is that every corner kick will be checked for accuracy in future. This is stated in the draft rule on the IFAB agenda. This is intended to prevent an incorrectly awarded corner from leading to a goal. It is important that the decision is made in real time, i.e. there are no long checking times as with other video checks.

In future, yellow cards that lead to a yellow-red card as a second caution and therefore an exclusion will also be checked and possibly corrected. There will be no checks for first yellow cards or missed yellow cards that would have led to a yellow-red card, unless it can be proven that the wrong player or team was penalized.

What else is on the agenda?

Gianni Infantino, FIFA President and member of the IFAB, has called for the game to become faster and more attractive. Time-wasting is the enemy of modern football. The so-called eight-second rule for goalkeepers who hold the ball in their hands should also apply to goal kicks and throw-ins in future. The referee indicates the countdown with his fingers. Violations will result in a corner kick or throw-in for the other team.

In future, only ten seconds will remain for substitutions. Players treated on the pitch will then have to wait a period of time to be determined before returning to the pitch. It still needs to be clarified whether this also applies to goalkeepers or whether a team-mate can serve the new penalty.

Will the rules be introduced in any case?

A rejection would be a surprise. As a rule, the IFAB members follow the proposals on the agenda. After all, they were developed at their own meetings. In 2024, there was an unexpected turn of events with the rejection of the blue card, which was to be introduced for 10-minute time penalties. At the time, Infantino vetoed this at short notice.

According to the IFAB's traditional timetable, the new rules will come into force on June 1 at the earliest. The World Cup begins ten days later. FIFA will hardly hesitate to implement the IFAB guidelines.

Why is the IFAB allowed to decide on rules?

The associations from England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland have always had a special position, as modern football in Britain was first given a set of rules in 1863. The associations still have four votes in the IFAB today, while FIFA, as the world governing body, has the same voting rights. The institution is accepted as a regulatory body, especially as external, advisory opinions such as those of Arsène Wenger or Luis Figo are also heard following a reform.

More from the department

Ex-Bayern professional. Martin Demichelis new coach of Mallorca

Ex-Bayern professionalMartin Demichelis new coach of Mallorca

VAR drama in stoppage time. Lausanne loses to Olomouc and is eliminated from the Conference League

VAR drama in stoppage timeLausanne loses to Olomouc and is eliminated from the Conference League

Europa League. Jaquez and Stuttgart book place in last 16 despite defeat to Celtic

Europa LeagueJaquez and Stuttgart book place in last 16 despite defeat to Celtic